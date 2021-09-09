Draperstown (Beattie’s) Mart: Store bullocks selling to £1480
Another outstanding trade at Draperstown with store bullocks selling to £1480/600kg.
Store heifers selling to £1330/540kg, weanling males selling to £1270/480kg, weanling females selling to £870/380kg, suckler cows and calves selling to £1720, fat cows selling to £1660/830kg, fat bulls selling to £1497.20/760kg and fat bullocks selling to £1102.50/490kg.
Store bullocks
P Crawley £1480/600kg, £1440/580kg, £1350/570kg, £1260/J Lyle £1420/610kg, £1230/490kg, I Riddell £1410/580kg, £1220/530kg, £1210/490kg, £1160/450kg, J McKenna £1330/560kg, £1290/560kg, £1140/580kg, W Lennox £1310/560kg, £1290/560kg, £1290/560kg, £1270/520kg, £1220/520kg, £1210/530kg, £1150/480kg, J Tohill £1300/550kg, £1290/490kg, £1290/540kg, £1250/480kg, £1250/530kg, £1210/430kg and S Trainor £1280/590kg, £1270/560kg, £1140/510kg.
Store heifers
Scott and Ewing £1330/540kg, £1160/490kg, £1160/500kg, £1120/440kg, £1090/460kg, £1030/450kg, J Lyle £1250/530kg, A McAleer £1220/490kg, £1150/490kg, P McArthur £1140/440kg, £1130/540kg, £1120/450kg, £1100/470kg, £1100/450kg, £1060/410kg, I Riddell £1110/460kg, £1080/470kg, £1070/470kg, M Campton £1100/420kg, L Canning £1100/510kg, £1060/520kg, D Johnston £1080/520kg, J Boyd £1080/500kg, £1020/510kg, M Greaves £1070/430kg, £1060/430, W Stewart £1050/460kg, £1040/430kg, M Campton £1040/430kg and S Trainor £1020/490kg.
Weanling males
N Fields £1270/480kg, J Costello £1080/430kg, £980/380kg, S Daly £1060/430kg, £990/390kg, £940/440kg, A O’Hagan £1050/450kg, S McLean £1040/420kg, J Wilson £1030/440kg, D Baxter £880/420kg, £860/370kg, D Nesbitt £880/380kg, £750/350kg, £740/340kg, G McCann £750/290kg, £590/180kg, J Buchanan £420/210kg, £420/210kg and D Hill £390/310kg, £380/300kg, £380/280kg, £370/270kg, £350/250kg.
Weanling females
S Daly £870/380kg, D Baxter £720/310kg and J Buchanan £540/220kg, £490/180kg, £315/180kg.
Suckler cows and calves
P Campbell £1720, £1560, M Conway £1390, £1360, C Warnock £1380, C McCullagh £1380, £1100, £1080 and J Kelly £1050, £980.
Fat cows
S Trainor £1660/830kg, £1505.40/780kg, £1300/650kg, N Fields £1598/850kg, L Nugent £1472/800kg, £1466.40/780kg, £1342/610kg, J Ryan £1305.60/680kg, S Grant £1285.20/680kg, £1092/650kg, H Mullan £1160/800kg, S Robinson £1149.20/680kg, £854.40/580kg, C Walls £1147.50/750kg, £747.50/650kg, T Eastwood £1107.60/780kg, M Quinn £1097.40/620kg, S McAleer £964.80/670kg, C Warnock £931/700kg, C Potter £876.80/640kg, A McHugh £851.50/650kg, J Buchanan £834.40/560kg, £754.40/460kg, F Kelly £793/610kg, C Phillips £786.50/550kg, C Quinn £765.60/560kg, K McIlwaine £705.60/630kg, P Campell £702.10/590kg and G McCann £695.40/570kg, £652.80/510kg.
Fat bulls
P Lusby £1497.20/760kg and S Robinson £1227.60/930kg.