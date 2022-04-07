Draperstown (Beatties) Mart: Store bullocks selling to £1730
Store bullocks
C Convery, £1730/7101kg, £1520/660kg, £1400/620kg, £1390/620kg, £1390/620kg, Brian Faulkner £1720/710kg, Austin J Glasgow £1510/610kg, £1300/570kg, Philip McKnight £1390/620kg, £1310/570kg, £1260/590kg, £1260/570kg, £1200/540kg, Ivan Riddell £1340/560kg, Raymond Lees £1260/540kg, £1090/490kg, Kieran Madden, £1260/530kg, £1070/480kg, Joseph A Heagney £1190/490kg, £1170/510kg, £1110/480kg, £1110/480kg, £1110/490kg, £930/410kg, £920/420kg, £870/410kg, Samule J Davis 1170/560kg, £720/460kg, Alwyn Gillis £1160/510kg, Thomas Boyd £1100/520kg, £1060/470kg, £970/450kg, £940/450kg and John Adams £960/460kg, £840/400kg, £700/370kg.
Store heifers
Raymond Lees £1590/640kg, £1540/630kg, £1480/630kg, Brian Lagan £1410/550kg, £1360/540kg, £1140/490kg, £1020/460kg, £1050/480kg, Nigel Ro McClaughlin £1340/550kg, £1240/500kg, £1140/490kg, £1010/490kg, £1050/460kg, Joseph Heagney £1310/550, £1280/580kg, £1200/570kg, £1190/530kg, £1180/520kg, £1090/510kg, R G Connell £1170/490kg, £1170/530kg, £1020/400kg, Mervyn J Wilkinson, £1170/540kg, £1120/530kg, £1080/500kg, Ivan Riddell £1150/460kg, £1150/490kg, £1120/470kg, £1110/480kg, £1060/480kg, D Howard £1150/510kg, £1090/580kg, £1070/520kg, Thomas Boyd £1130/490kg, £1020/460kg, Kieran Madden 1110/520kg, £1070/510kg, Damien McGarry £1090/500kg, £1010/500kg and Alwyn Gillis 1090/470kg.
Weanlings male
Gorden Cheevers £1260/490kg, £1200/500kg, £1100/480kg, £1070/420kg, £1020/420kg, £1010/460kg, Thomas, Whiteside, £1230/540kg, £1110/480kg, £1100/480kg, £950/400kg, £890/4230kg, £970/420kg, C McVey £1120/490kg, £1080/470kg, £970/420kg, £960/450kg, Seamus Loughran £1100/440kg, £1090/380kg, £1020/410kg, £1020/350kg, £1010/400kg, £980/370kg, £980/360kg, £960/410kg, £9470/400, £940/340kg, £930/400kg, £930/350kg, Arnold Whiteside £1100/460kg,£1070/470kg, £960/420kg, Micheal and Seamus Loughran, £1080/380kg, Dominic Ryan £1030/280kg, £990/390kg, £990/370kg, £950/400kg and Charles Loughran, £970/360kg, £960/380kg, £930/360kg.
Weanlings heifers
Arnold Whiteside £1250/500kg, £1150/450kg, £1100/470kg, £1070/430kg, £1000/410kg, R and V McGarvey £1050/450kg, £1040/470kg, £950/440kg, £870/410kg, £640/390kg, Thomas Whiteside £1010/410kg, £860/370kg, £840/410kg, £800/370kg, John J Logue £820/370kg, Nigel McCloskey £810/360kg, £710/280kg, Seamus Loughran £780/310kg, £770/350kg, H Victor Ian and Sylv Cunningham £770/330kg, £740/340kg, £630/290kg, £590/340kg, £560/270kg, Dominic Ryan £690/240kg, £66/380kg, P and A Millar, £680/320kg and Oliver Gillespie £660/320kg, £620/280kg, £580/270kg.
Fat cows
Eamon McCloskey £1702.40/760kg, M and C Blair £1404/720kg, Raymond Lees £1394/820kg, John Cavanagh £1360/680kg, £1339.20/720kg, Eric Connor £1348.20/630kg, J and E Ryan £1311/690kg, S McAleer £1293.10/670kg, M and C Blair £1262.70/690kg, Michael Donnelly £1249.60/710kg, R and D Milan £1209.60/630kg, Raymond Lees £1200.80/760kg, Adrian Hamilton £1168.20/590kg, A Harkness £1160/620kg, Joseph Heagney £1144.80/540kg, John Adams £1132.40/760kg, John Logue £1128.50/610kg, H Victor £1120/500kg and Blakistown Houston Est £1112.80/520kg,
Fat bullocks
B Heagney £1570/720kg, John Ramsey £1316.70/570kg, John Adams £1300/600kg, £1210/580kg, Leslie Blair £1264/800kg, E O’Neill £1170/490kg, £1160/510kg, £1100/510 kg, £1080/470kg, Jamie Patrick £1160/560kg, £1150/560kg, £1100/540kg, Peter O’Neill £950/460kg, Michael O’Hara £850/500kg and Charles Loughran £810/310kg.