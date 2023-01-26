Draperstown (Beatties) Mart: Stores topping at 295ppk (£1950/660kg) and weanlings to 323ppk (£1050/325kg)
An exciting trade last Friday with stores topping 295ppk (£1950/660kg) and weanlings making 323ppk (£1050/325kg).
Bullocks
B McQuillan £1980/700kg £1940/720kg £1900/740kg £1820/680kg £1700/680kg £1700/670kg £1700/635kg £1680/665kg £1600/590kg R Kennedy £1960/690kg £1950/660kg £1930/680kg £1850/665kg £1790/640kg £1730/640kg U Lee £1490/600kg and H Kane £1350/590kg £1320/580kg £1280/550kg £1270/550kg £1220/530kg.
Heifers
Allan Speer £1840/680kg, £1740/630kg, £1680/660kg, £1660/640kg, £1610/600kg, £1580/580kg, £1570/610kg, £1550/560kg, £1550/580kg, £1540/570kg, £1490/570kg, £1450/560kg, £1390/530kg, £1360/530kg, Michael McGlade £1830/680kg, £1820/700kg, Tom McKenna £1750/640kg, £1720/640kg, Bert McLean £1660/630kg, £1600/620kg, £1600/590kg, £1600/610kg, £1580/630kg and Clare and Amy Black £1580/600kg, £1460/570kg, £1450/590kg, £1290/510kg, £1280/500kg.
Weanlings
S Bradley £1200/500kg £1130/430kg £1120/400kg £1100/375kg £1090/390kg £1060/400kg £1000/355kg £850/335kg R Henderson £1140/370kg £1050/325kg £860/315kg P Murray £1090/420kg £790/315kg A Coyle £970/390kg £920/330kg £900/335kg £770/280kg £770/255kg and W Donnell £800/290kg £740/320kg £730/260kg £720/275kg £700/260kg.
Fat cows
S Bradley £1763/770kg £1302/600kg £1150/540kg E Ferguson £1673/890kg U Lee £1560/750kg P McGuigan £1314/600kg M McNally £1390/560kg P Cassidy £1215/620kg S Wilson £1290/550kg £1180/520kg and H Kane £1190/540kg £1160/540kg £1150/520kg £1140/520kg £1100/500kg.