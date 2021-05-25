Draperstown (Lauri O’Kane and Son): Cows and calves selling to £2040

Sheep trade remaining strong for fat lambs and a continuing demand for fat ewes and Ewes with lambs.

Fat ewes sold to £135.00, fat lambs £142.00 for 21.5 (£6.60 per kg) and 21.2kgs at £140.00 (£6.60 per kilo).

Fat lambs

21.5kgs at £142, 21.2kgs at £142, 21kgs at £135, 20kgs at £130.5, 19.3kgs at £124, 25.6kgs at £109, 15.4kgs at £83.

Fat ewes top prices £135, £130, £129, £128, £125, £120, £119, £115 and £114.

An excellent entry of cattle on Saturday with up on 30 fat cows top prices to £1.89 per kilo.

Cows and calves an excellent trade up to £2040 and £2000 for top quality stock.

Beef bullocks and heifers a very strong trade, weanlings also in high demand with top prices paid for quality stock.

More heavy strong cattle are required for outstanding prices to fulfil ongoing export markets.

Fat cows

Limousin 650kgs £1.89, Limousin 630kgs £1.68, Charolais 590kgs £1.68, Simmental 750kgs £1.65, Belgian Blue 550kgs £1.64, Charolais 710kgs £1.60, Stabiliser 650kgs £1.60, Limousin 590kgs £1.58, Limousin 660kgs £1.56, Charolais 750kgs £1.56, Belgian Blue 610kgs £1.55, Limousin 770kgs £1.50, Aberdeen Angus 600kgs £1.48, Hereford 580kgs £1.43, Simmental 700kgs £1.40 and Simmental 620kgs £1.31.

Beef bullocks

Charolais 712kgs £1600, Limousin 681kgs £1590, Charolais 565kgs £1550, Hereford 745kgs £1540 Charolais 653kg £1520, Charolais 695kgs £1520, Charolais 718kgs £1500, Simmental 742kgs £1480, Charolais 620kgs £1460, Limousin 924kgs £1440, Hereford 744kgs £1410, Charolais 646kgs £1400, Charolais 671kgs £1380, Charolais 624kgs £1360, Charolais 602kgs £1360, Belgian Blue 628kgs £1320, Charolais 551kgs £1300, Aberdeen Angus 630kgs £1290, Limousin 600kgs £1220, Aberdeen Angus 576kgs £1190 and Limousin 536kgs £1150.Stores bullocks

Limousin 468kgs £980 Limousin 360kgs £970, Limousin 383kgs £950, Limousin 311kgs £890, Limousin 282kgs £870, Limousin 317kgs £440, Limousin 299kgs £810, Charolais 296kgs £800, Simmental 328kgs £770, Simmental 278kgs £730, Limousin 251kgs £690,Simmental 262kgs £680, Limousin 364kgs £750, Limousin 212kgs £720, Simmental 264kgs £690 and Belgian Blue 224kgs £500.

Beef heifers/store heifers