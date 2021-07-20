Draperstown (Lauri O’Kane and Son) Mart: Cows and calves selling to up to £1900

An exceptional show of excellent quality cattle on Saturday at Draperstown Livestock Market (Lauri O’Kane and Son) cows and calves were sold to a flying trade

Fat cows to £2.15, £2.10 per kilo.

Store heifers £2.75 per kilo and store bullocks £2.60 per kilo.

Sheep trade remaining strong for fat lambs and a continuing demand for fat ewes and ewes with lambs.

Fat ewes sold to £160.00 and fat lambs £5.81 per kilo.

Fat lambs

21.5 at £125, 23.8kgs at £107, 23.5kgs at £104.50, 23.5kgs at £103, 22.8kgs at £103, 21.3kgs at £102, 22.6kgs at £102, 22.3kgs £101.50, 21.5 at £100, 23kgs £100, 22.2kgs at £100, 21.5kgs at £99, 21.2 at £97.50, 19.8 at £93, 20.3 at £92.

A good show of store lambs in town with top prices of £95.50, £94, £90 and £88.

Fat ewes top prices £160, £140, £137, £127, £125, £122, £120, £119, £115 and £110.

An excellent entry of cattle on Saturday with fat cow top prices to £2.15 and £2.10 per kilo.

Cows and calves an excellent trade up to £1900 and £1880 for top quality stock.

Beef bullocks and heifers a very strong trade, weanlings also in high demand with top prices paid for quality stock.

More heavy strong cattle are required for outstanding prices to fulfil ongoing export markets.

Fat cows

Belgian Blue 540kgs £2.15, Limousin 500kgs £2.10, Limousin 750kgs £1.99, Limousin 670kgs £1.95, Stabiliser 500kgs £1.93, Limousin 570kgs £1.92, Limousin 630kgs £1.92, Limousin 630kgs £1.87, Aberdeen Angus 530kgs £1.83, Charolais 560kgs £1.78, Limousin 570kgs £1.87 Limousin 580kgs £1.64, Limousin 500kgs £1.55 and Friesian 400kgs £1.51.

Beef bullocks

Limousin 654kgs £1640, Limousin 598kgs £1500, Charolais 650kgs £1470, Limousin 522kgs £1460, Limousin 589kgs £1450, Belgian Blue 691kgs £1440, Charolais 597kg £1420, Belgian Blue 610kgs £1390, Limousin 548kgs £1380, Charolais 541kgs £1370, Limousin 572kgs £1360, Charolais 533kgs £1350, Charolais 536kgs £1340, Limousin 554kgs £1300, Charolais 501kgs £1290, Charolais 500kgs £1200 and Charolais 510kgs £1190.

Stores bullocks

Limousin 462kgs £1200 Charolais 456kgs £1110, Charolais 448kgs £1080, Limousin 460kgs £1110, Charolais 440kgs £1110, Charolais 463kgs £1090, Charolais 434kgs £1090, Charolais 439kgs £1080, Limousin 444kgs £1060, Limousin 436kgs £1010, Limousin 391kgs £990, Limousin 436kg £980, Limousin 355kgs £900, Charolais 315kgs £880, Limousin 331kgs £810, Limousin 355kgs £790 and Charolais 237kgs £610.

Beef heifers/store heifers