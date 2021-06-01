A exceptional show of excellent quality cattle on Saturday at Draperstown Livestock Market (Lauri O’Kane and Son).

Sheep trade remaining strong for fat lambs and a continuing demand for fat ewes and ewes with lambs.

Fat ewes sold to £200.00, fat lambs £6.12per kilo.

Fat Lambs

24.7 at £33, 21.9kgs at £130.50, 21.9kgs at £129.50, 21kgs at £127, 20.5kgs at £125.50, 23kgs at £123, 20.1kgs at £120.

Fat Ewes top prices £200, £180, £185, £170, £165, £164, £159, £150, £144, £139, £130.

An excellent entry of cattle on Saturday with fat cow top prices to £1.89 per kilo.

Cows and calves an excellent trade up to £2000 and £1900 for top quality stock.

Beef bullocks and heifers a very strong trade, weanlings also in high demand with top prices paid for quality stock.

More heavy strong cattle are required for outstanding prices to fulfil ongoing export markets.

Fat cows

Limousin 510kgs £1.89, Blonde d’Aquitaine 740kgs £1.87, Limousin 570kgs £1.80, Simmental 570kgs £1.80, Stabiliser 670kgs £1.75, Charolais 660kgs £1.70, Stabiliser 670kgs £1.65, Charolais 660kgs £1.60, Charolais 640kgs £1.60, Simmental 650kgs £1.56, Simmental 610kgs £1.51, Charolais 680kgs £1.12.

Beef bullocks

Charolais 740kgs £1640, Charolais 691kgs £1510, Hereford 712kgs £1480, Limousin 606kgs £1410, Limousin 653kg £1410, Charolais 650kgs £1400, Holstein 641kgs £1240, Charolais 515kgs £1050, Charolais 503kgs £1040,Charolais 503kgs £1030, Aberdeen Angus 569kgs £1020, Limousin 508kgs £1010, Charolais 520kgs £1000, Charolais 500kgs £990 and Charolais 510kgs £990.

Stores bullocks

Blonde d’Aquitaine 434kgs £1060 Charolais 469kgs £1040, Charolais 468kgs £1040, Aberdeen Angus 474kgs £1000, Charolais 450kgs £990, Belgian Blue 422kgs £990, Limousin 410kgs £970, Limousin 395kgs £960, Limousin 310kgs £870, Charolais 312kgs £860, Limousin 355kgs £850, Limousin 311kg £850, Limousin 365kgs £830, Limousin 344kgs £800, Simmental 312kgs £760, Charolais 313kgs £780 and Aberdeen Angus 222kgs £600.

Beef heifers/store heifers