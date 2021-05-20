Draperstown (O’Kane and Son) Mart: Cows and calves selling to up to £1800

Sheep trade remaining strong for fat lambs and a continuing demand for fat ewes and ewes with lambs.

Fat ewes sold to £160.00, fat lambs £157.00 for 22.9 (£6.86per kg) and 21.5kgs at £143.00 (£6.65 per kilo).

Fat Lambs

22.9kgs at £157, 21.5kgs at £143, 21.5kgs at £139, 22.2kgs at £137, 22.6kgs at £130, 22.9kgs at £122, 19kgs at £121, 18.5kgs at £115, 18.8kgs at £104.

Fat ewes top prices £160, £159, £158, £156, £150, £149, £135, £130 and £110.

An excellent entry of cattle on Saturday with up on 40 fat cows top prices to £2.15 and £2.11 per kilo.

Cows and calves an excellent trade up to £1800 and £1740 for top quality stock.

Beef bullocks and heifers a very strong trade, weanlings also in high demand with top prices paid for quality stock.

More heavy strong cattle are required for outstanding prices to fulfil ongoing export markets.

Fat cows

Blonde d’Aquitaine 450kgs £2.15, Limousin 520kgs £2.11, Limousin 590kgs £1.97, Hereford 760kgs £1.91, Limousin 720kgs £1.75, Limousin 580kgs £1.70, Blonde d’Aquitaine 390kgs £1.66, Hereford 460kgs £1.64 Limousin 550kgs £1.62, Limousin 550kgs £1.60, Aberdeen Angus 520kgs £1.55, Aberdeen Angus 360kgs £1.54, Simmental 460kgs £1.49, Limousin 420kgs £1.45 and Limousin 560kgs £1.40.

Beef bullocks

Simmental 734kgs £1740, Limousin 517kgs £1600, Limousin 584kgs £1320, Limousin 549kgs £1290, Limousin 558kgs £1270, Limousin 520kgs £1250, Charolais 560kgs £1240, Limousin 620kgs £1230, Charolais 676kgs £1200, Limousin 515kgs £1180, Aberdeen Angus 780kgs £1150, Limousin 560kgs £1080, Limousin 540kgs £1070, Aberdeen Angus 509kgs £1050, Aberdeen Angus 568kgs £1040 and Aberdeen Angus 521kgs £1040.

Stores bullocks

Limousin 492kgs £1180, Limousin 423kgs £960, Simmental 407kgs £960, Limousin 407kgs £960, Charolais 415kgs £940, Limousin 420kgs £940, Limousin 401kgs £920, Limousin 378kgs £900, Charolais 377kgs £860, Charolais 349kgs £860, Charolais 373kgs £850, Limousin 373kgs £840,, Charolais 348kgs £860, Simmental 295kgs £830, Charolais 262kgs £810, Limousin 337kgs £800,

Blonde d’Aquitaine 253kgs £670, Limousin 249kgs £650, Limousin 230kgs £600 and Saler 225kgs £580.

Beef heifers/store heifers