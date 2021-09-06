Draperstown (O’Kane) Mart: Cows and calves selling to £1700

Demand for fat ewes and quality stock increasing with more needed to fulfil customer orders.

Sheep trade remaining strong for stores and fat lambs and a continuing demand for fat ewes.

Fat ewes sold to £147.00 and fat lambs £4.65 per kilo

Store lambs were an excellent trade with prices for top quality lambs to £112, £111.00 and £1000.50

Fat lambs

25.1 at £106.50, 24.5kgs at £104, 23kgs at £103, 24.4kgs at £103, 24.2kgs at £102, 22.8kgs at £100.5, 23kgs at £100, 23kgs £98.50, 22 at £98, 22.2kgs £98, 22.2kgs at £98, 21.4gs at £95, 21.6kgs at £94, 20.1kgs at £93.50, 20.1kgs at £90 and 19kgs at £87.

Fat ewes top prices £147, £120, £115, £100, £98, £97, £95, £93, £90 and £189.

An exceptional show of outstanding quality cattle on Saturday at Draperstown Livestock Market (Lauri O’Kane and Son).

Steers to £2.75, £2.70 per kilo fat cows to £2.16, £2.01 per kilo.

Cows and calves an excellent trade up to £1700 and £1600 for top quality stock.

Beef bullocks and heifers a very strong trade, weanlings also in high demand with top prices paid for quality stock.

More heavy strong cattle are required for outstanding prices to fulfil ongoing export markets.

Fat cows

Stabiliser 500kgs £2.16, Limousin 6100kgs £2.01, Simmental 580kgs £2.00, Charolais 890kgs £2.00, Aberdeen Angus 560kgs £2.00, Charolais 460kgs £1.98, Shorthorn 340kgs £1.95, Limousin 430kgs £1.94, Simmental 620kgs £1.93, Aberdeen Angus 610kgs £1.91 Limousin 730kgs £1.88, Limousin 550kgs £1.85, Limousin 700kgs £1.76 and Limousin 510kgs £1.58.

Beef bullocks

Charolais 585kgs £1580, Charolais 554kgs £1500, Charolais 626kgs £1450, Limousin 593kgs £1430, Limousin 595kgs £4180, Limousin 512kgs £1410, Charolais 580kgs £1410, Charolais 640kgs £1410, Charolais 565kgs £1400, Charolais 532kgs £1400, Limousin 616kgs £1400, Limousin 558kgs £1400, Charolais 572kg £1380, Charolais 540kgs £1300, Saler 553kgs £1270, Blonde d’Aquitaine 519kgs £1260, Limousin 524kgs £1210, Limousin 530kgs £1200, Limousin 518kgs £1200, Charolais 538kgs £1150, Limousin 506kgs £1060, Charolais 500kgs £1060 and Charolais 510kgs £1055.

Stores bullocks

Limousin 499kgs £1380, Limousin 459kgs £1200, Limousin 464kgs £1180, Limousin 457kgs £1070, Limousin 423kgs £1050, Limousin 474kgs £1040, Charolais 405gs £1030, Shorthorn 433kgs £1020, Limousin 421kgs £1000, Belgian Blue 493kgs £1000, Limousin 396kgs £960, Belgian Blue 398kgs £900, Belgian Blue 392kgs £890, Limousin 316kg £800, Charolais 347kgs £780, Simmental 280kgs £750, Simmental 268kgs £700, Charolais 180kgs £600, Limousin 180kgs £600 and Charolais 133kgs £510

Beef heifers

Limousin 551kgs £1300, Simmental 630kgs £1320, Limousin 589kgs £1300, Charolais 590kgs £1270, Limousin 505gs £1200, Aberdeen Angus 530kgs £1170, Limousin 545kgs £1160, Blonde d’Aquitaine 520kgs £1140, Limousin 524kgs £1130, Simmental 580kgs £1080, Aberdeen Angus 520kgs £1000 and Shorthorn 540kgs £1000.

Store heifers