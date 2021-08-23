Draperstown (O’Kane) Mart: Cows and calves selling to up to £1860

Excellent trade for store lambs, fat lambs and ewes.

Demand for fat ewes and quality stock increasing with more needed to fulfil customer orders.

An exceptional show of outstanding quality cattle on Saturday at Draperstown Livestock Market (Lauri O’Kane and Son).

Fat cows to £2.30, £2.16 per kilo.

Heavy Charolais bullocks 634kgs to £1610, 670kgs £1580.

Sheep trade remaining strong for stores and fat lambs and a continuing demand for fat ewes.

Fat ewes sold to £160 and fat lambs £4.82 per kilo.

Store lambs were an excellent trade with prices for top quality lambs to £105, £100 and £99.

Fat lambs

30.5 at £109.50, 24kgs at £108.50, 29.5kgs at £107, 30kgs at £105.50, 23kgs at £105, 24.4kgs at £105, 21.7kgs at £104.50, 22.8 kgs £104.50, 23.1 at £104.50, 22.9kgs £104, 20.7kgs at £99, 22gs at £99, 23.3kgs at £97 and 21kgs at £95.

Fat ewes top prices £160, £155, £148, £145, £139, £135, £128, £127.50, £120, £119.50.

An excellent entry of cattle on Saturday with fat cow top prices to £2.30, £2.16per kg.

Cows and calves an excellent trade up to £1860 and £1800 for top quality stock.

A outstanding show of heavy bullocks and heifers with a very strong trade.

Weanlings also in high demand with top prices paid for quality stock.

More heavy strong cattle are required for outstanding prices to fulfil ongoing export markets.

Fat cows

Limousin 510kgs £2.30, Limousin 160kgs £2.00, Limousin 660kgs £2.01, Blonde d’Aquitaine 490kgs £1.91, Montbeliarde 620kgs £1.90, Speckled Park 580kgs £1.87, Limousin 660kgs £1.85, Limousin 570kgs £1.84, Simmental 450kgs £1.78 Charolais 700kgs £1.75 Limousin 570kgs £1.72, Limousin 500kgs £1.59, Stabiliser 420kgs £1.45 and Limousin 480kgs £1.40.

Beef bullocks

Charolais 634kgs £1610, Limousin 682kgs £1580, Charolais 679kgs £1580, Limousin 671kgs £1540, Limousin 672kgs £1530, Charolais 690kgs £1520, Limousin 642kgs £1510, Limousin 680kgs £1500 Limousin 636kgs £1500, Simmental 651kgs £1480, Charolais 633kgs £1480, Charolais 622kgs £1470, Charolais 609kgs £1460, Limousin 649kgs £1460, Aberdeen Angus 669kgs £1440, Charolais 570kgs £1430, Limousin 608kgs £1420, Charolais 627kgs £1420, Limousin 6145kgs £1410, Limousin 567kgs £1400, Charolais 600kgs £1400, Charolais 577kgs £1370, Limousin 510kgs £1350, Limousin 553kgs £1290 and Limousin 527kgs 1270.

Stores bullocks

Limousin 489kgs £1240, Limousin 455kgs £1220, Charolais 467kgs £1220, Charolais 454kgs £1200, LCH 464kgs £1190, Limousin 481kgs £1160, Charolais 443gs £1060, Charolais 469kgs £1160, Charolais 474kgs £1150, Charolais 364kgs £1150, Aberdeen Angus 482kgs £1150, Charolais 446kgs £1140, Charolais 478kgs £1120, Charolais 458kgs £1110, Charolais 483kgs £1080, Limousin 397kgs £1040, Limousin 369kgs £990, Limousin 382kgs £940 and Charolais 383kgs £860.

Beef heifers/store heifers