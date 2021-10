Draperstown (O’Kane) Mart: Fat ewes selling to £172

Demand for fat ewes and quality stock increasing with more needed to fulfil customer orders.

Fat ewes sold to £172.00, fat lambs £4.50 per kilo.

Store lambs were an excellent trade with prices for top quality lambs to £112, £110 and £105.50, £102.

Fat lambs

35.5 at £124, 35.9kgs at £116, 33kgs at £114.50, 30kgs at £114, 28kgs at £102.50, 27.4kgs at £112, 27kgs at £111, 28.3kgs £111, 27 at £110, 27.4kgs £109.50, 26.5kgs at £109, 26gs at £108.50, 26kg at £108, 27kgs at £108, 25.3kgs at £106.50, 25.6kgs at £106.50, 24.7kgs at £103.50, 22.8kgs at £102.5, 22.9kgs at £97.50.

Fat ewes top prices £172, £162, £158, £152, £148, £120, £108, £106, £104 and £100.

An outstanding show quality cattle on Saturday at Draperstown Livestock Market (Lauri O’Kane and Son) with prime cattle meeting top competitive prices

Steers to £2.50, £2.49 per kilo and fat cows to £2.06, £1.93 per kilo.

Beef bullocks and heifers a very strong trade, weanlings also in high demand with top prices paid for quality stock. More heavy strong cattle are required for outstanding prices to fulfil ongoing export markets.

Fat cows

Belgian Blue 720kgs £2.06, Charolais 650kgs £1.93, Limousin 730kgs £1.84, Limousin 630kgs £1.81, Holstein 700kgs £1.77, Limousin 620kgs £1.75, Friesian 610kgs £1.63, Limousin 700kgs £1.63, Limousin 820kgs £1.62, Limousin 730kgs £1.60 Limousin 690kgs £1.56 and Limousin 480kgs £1.55.

Beef bullocks

Belgian Blue 714kgs £1690, Charolais 680kgs £1650, Charolais 697kgs £1590, Limousin 691kgs £1520, Charolais 601kgs £1500, Charolais 640kgs £1470, Aberdeen Angus 690kgs £1470, Charolais 697kgs £1460, Charolais 590kgs £1460, Limousin 715kgs £1450, Limousin 680kgs £1390, Limousin 578kgs £1380, Limousin 630kg £1350, Charolais 524kgs £1290, Charolais 515kgs £1280, Charolais 550kgs £1260, Charolais 542kgs £1240,Limousin 520kgs £1210, Hereford 628kgs £1180, Aberdeen Angus 538kgs £1170, Charolais 526kgs £1160, Charolais 530kgs £1150, Limousin 501kgs £1150 and Charolais 521kgs £1140.

Stores bullocks

Limousin 490kgs £1250, Charolais 463kgs £1080, Limousin 434kgs £1070, Charolais 440kgs £1070, Charolais 420kgs £1060, Charolais 440kgs £1060, Charolais 423gs £1050, Charolais 428kgs £1040, Limousin 350kgs £900, Limousin 337kgs £880, Charolais 354kgs £860, Limousin 281kgs £810, Charolais 254kgs £760, Simmental 265kg £680.

Beef heifers

Limousin 712kgs £1700, Limousin 650kgs £1600, Charolais 791kgs £1590, Charolais 685kgs £1500, Limousin 636gs £1460, Charolais 639kgs £1450, Charolais 647kgs £1440, Limousin 623kgs £1440, Charolais 680kgs £1390, Belgian Blue 501kgs £1280, Charolais 519kgs £1260 and Belgian Blue 520kgs £1240.

Store heifers