Draperstown (O’Kane’s) Mart: Beef bullocks selling to £1670

Demand for fat ewes and quality stock increasing with more needed to fulfil customer orders.

Fat ewes sold to £150.00, fat lambs £5.11p per kilo

Store lambs were an excellent trade with prices for top quality lambs to £107, £105 and £104.50, £103.

Fat lambs

25 at £110, 26.2kgs at £109.50, 26.2kgs at £108.50, 24.8kgs at £107, 24kgs at £107, 25kgs at £106, 25.4kgs at £105, 25.4kgs £103, 23.3 at £102.50, 22.8kgs £98.50, 21.7kgs at £97.50, 22.8gs at £96, 19.3kg s at £95.50, 18.3kgs at £92 and 17.6kgs at £90.

Fat ewes top prices £150, £145, £144, £143, £135, £130, £125, £120, £115 and £114.

An exceptional show of outstanding quality cattle on Saturday at Draperstown Livestock Market (Lauri O’Kane and Son)

Steers to £2.34, £2.32 per kilo. Fat cows to £1.94, £1.89 per kilo.

Beef bullocks and heifers a very strong trade, weanlings also in high demand with top prices paid for quality stock.

More heavy strong cattle are required for outstanding prices to fulfil ongoing export markets.

Fat cows

Limousin 620kgs £1.94, Simmental 780kgs £1.89, Charolais 530kgs £1.86, Limousin 760kgs £1.86,Shorthorn 630kgs £1.85, Limousin 670kgs £1.85, Limousin 720kgs £1.83, Stabiliser 430kgs £1.75 Hereford 450kgs £1.68, Limousin 580kgs £1.67 Hereford 530kgs £1.65 and Limousin 480kgs £1.55.

Beef bullocks

Limousin 594kgs £1670, Limousin 530kgs £1660, Shorthorn 755kgs £1550, Charolais 641kgs £1500, Charolais 691kgs £1460, Charolais 640kgs £1430, Limousin 520kgs £1400, Charolais 597kgs £1390 Charolais 642kgs £1380, Charolais 655kgs £1370, Charolais 608kgs £1350, Limousin 594kgs £1350, Limousin 581kg £1330, Charolais 524kgs £1310, Charolais 526kgs £1300, Charolais 575kgs £1300, Limousin 542kgs £1270, Charolais 580kgs £1260, Limousin 518kgs £1250, Limousin 538kgs £1250, Charolais 556kgs £1210, Charolais 530kgs £1200 and Limousin 501kgs £1180, Charolais 521kgs £1160.

Stores bullocks

Limousin 498kgs £1070, Charolais 451kgs £1060, Limousin 434kgs £1050, Charolais 457kgs £1010, Limousin 420kgs £1000, Aberdeen Angus 490kgs £930, Simmental 423gs £920, Belgian Blue 338kgs £760, Limousin 282kgs £680, Limousin 217kgs £610, Charolais 191kgs £570, Charolais 221kgs £550, Limousin 150kgs £4500 and Charolais 125kg £390.

Beef heifers

Limousin 729kgs £1620, Blonde d’Aquitaine 650kgs £1600, Limousin 627kgs £1580, Charolais 685kgs £1500, Limousin 636gs £1410, Limousin 639kgs £1400, Simmental 647kgs £1380, Limousin 660kgs £1370, Limousin 640kgs £1370, Limousin 580kgs £1380, Charolais 519kgs £1150 and Belgian Blue 520kgs £1110.

Store heifers