Draperstown (O’Kane’s) Mart: Cows and calves selling to £2420

Demand for fat ewes and quality stock increasing with more needed to fulfil customer orders.

Sheep trade remaining strong for stores and fat lambs and a continuing demand for fat ewes.

Fat ewes sold to £140.00 and fat lambs £4.74p per kilo.

Store lambs were an excellent trade with prices for top quality lambs to £109, £108.00 and £105, £98.

Fat lambs

28.6 at £106.5, 25.5kgs at £105.50, 23kgs at £104.50, 24.2kgs at £103, 23kgs at £102.50, 21.5kgs at £101, 24.4kgs at £100, 22.4kgs £94.50, 23.3 at £94, 19.4kgs £90.50, 21kgs at £89, 20.9kgs at £89, 21.5kgs at £86 and 17.3kgs at £78.

Fat ewes top prices £147, £120, £115, £100, £98, £97, £95, £93, £90 and £89.

An exceptional show of outstanding quality cattle on Saturday at Draperstown Livestock Market (Lauri O’Kane and Son).

Steers to £2.69, £2.67 per kilo fat cows to £2.17, £2.08 per kilo.

Cows and calves an excellent trade up to £2420 and £1400 for top quality stock.

Beef bullocks and heifers a very strong trade, weanlings also in high demand with top prices paid for quality stock.

More heavy strong cattle are required for outstanding prices to fulfil ongoing export markets.

Simmental 540kgs £2.17, Limousin 780kgs £2.08, Limousin 790kgs £2.00, Charolais 660kgs £1.98, Charolais 780kgs £1.90, Blonde d’Aquitaine 570kgs £1.90, Charolais 570kgs £1.87, Belgian Blue 680kgs £1.84, Limousin 780kgs £1.83, Limousin 720kgs £1.81 Hereford 710kgs £1.77, Simmental 780kgs £1.76, Charolais 640kgs £1.67 and Limousin 540kgs £1.55.

Beef bullocks

Belgian Blue 712kgs £1520, Limousin 564kgs £1510, Belgian Blue 626kgs £1460, Simmental 607kgs £1440, Simmental 655kgs £14300, Limousin 522kgs £1430, Charolais 660kgs £1400, Belgian Blue 640kgs £1350, Charolais 565kgs £1340, Belgian Blue 632kgs £1340, Limousin 597kgs £1340, Charolais 594kgs £1300, Limousin 512kg £1300, Charolais 540kgs £1270, Simmental 526kgs £1270, Charolais 575kgs £1260, Limousin 524kgs £1250, Simmental 530kgs £1200, Limousin 518kgs £1190, Charolais 538kgs £1150, Limousin 506kgs £1140, Charolais 500kgs £1110 and Charolais 510kgs £1055.

Stores bullocks

Charolais 465kgs £1250, Charolais 459kgs £1200, Limousin 464kgs £1180, Aberdeen Angus 457kgs £1150, Limousin 483kgs £1150, Charolais 424kgs £1120, Limousin 464gs £1100, Charolais 417kgs £1100, Saler 470kgs £1100, Charolais 469kgs £1090, Charolais 417kgs £1080, Charolais 453kgs £1080, Belgian Blue 446kgs £1070, Limousin 441kg £1070, Limousin 447kgs £1060, Simmental 454kgs £1030, Blonde d’Aquitaine 336kgs £1000 and Blonde d’Aquitaine 465kgs £970.

Beef heifers

Limousin 634kgs £1460, Charolais 565kgs £1320, Aberdeen Angus 625kgs £1280, Hereford 583kgs £1240, Charolais 525gs £1190, Aberdeen Angus 580kgs £1180, Belgian Blue 545kgs £1170, Shorthorn 550kgs £1170, Charolais 540kgs £1170, Aberdeen Angus 580kgs £1150, Aberdeen Angus 574kgs £1080 and Belgian Blue 520kgs £1070.

Store heifers