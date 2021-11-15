Draperstown (O’Kanes): Outstanding show of top quality store lambs

Continuing demand for fat ewes and quality stock, with more needed to fulfil customer orders.

Fat ewes sold to £175.00 and fat lambs £132.50

Store lambs were an excellent trade with prices for top quality ewe lambs to £132.50, £129, £128.5, £125, £119, £115.

Fat lambs

27kgs at £132.5, 27kgs at £132.50, 28.3kgs at £130.5, 30.5kgs at£130.50, 30.3kgs at £129, 26.7kgs at £128, 26.7kgs £128, 29.5 at £127.50, 25.9kgs £126, 25.8kgs at £125, 26.5gs at £124, 25.2kg at £121, 23.4kgs at £120 and 22.4.7kgs at £105

Fat ewes top prices £175, £140, £134.4, £132, £120, £107.50, £105, £100 £95 and £90.

An outstanding show quality cattle on Saturday at Draperstown Livestock Market (Lauri O’Kane and Son) with prime cattle meeting top prices

Steers to £2.50, £2.46per kilo and fat cows to £210 £1.86 per kilo.

Beef bullocks and heifers a very strong trade, weanlings also in high demand with top prices paid for quality stock. More heavy strong cattle are required for outstanding prices to fulfil ongoing export markets.

Fat cows

Limousin 640kgs £2.10 Hereford 880kgs £1.86 Simmental 830kgs £1.78, Limousin 750kgs £1.76, Limousin 590kgs £1.72, Limousin 750kgs £1.68, Limousin 700kgs £1.65, ST 780kgs £1.63 Simmental 580kgs £1.60, Friesian 570kgs £1.60 Simmental 730kgs £1.51, Simmental 710kgs £1.50.

Beef bullocks

Charolais 730kgs £1580, Belgian Blue 795kgs £1550, Charolais 625kgs £1540, Limousin 630kgs £1530, Belgian Blue 700kgs £1460, Limousin 583kgs £1430, Limousin 710kgs £1400, Belgian Blue 660kgs £1360, Belgian Blue 610kgs £1330, Charolais 620kgs £1300, Aberdeen Angus 529kgs £1290, Limousin 580kgs £1270, Charolais 660kg £1250, Limousin 590kgs £1240, Charolais 525kgs £1210, Simmental 512kgs £1200, Charolais 530kgs £1190,Charolais 585kgs £1175, Charolais 530kgs £1150, Limousin 527kgs £1120, Limousin 536kgs £1100, Simmental 530kgs £1090, Limousin 501kgs £1080, Limousin 521kgs £1100.

Stores bullocks

Limousin 450kgs £1140, Limousin 450kgs £1110, Aberdeen Angus 471kgs £960, Limousin 431kgs £960, Limousin 432kgs £960, Saler 428kgs £960, Limousin 436kgs £890, Simmental 403kgs £830, Charolais 398kgs £820, Limousin 3128kgs £820, Charolais 305kgs £810, Charolais 188kgs £620, Charolais 220kgs £620, Fkv 347kg £570.

Beef heifers

Limousin 642kgs £1400, Charolais 624kgs £1300, Charolais 614kgs £1280, Belgian Blue 617kgs £1250, Limousin 583gs £1240, Simmental 539kgs £1230, Limousin 580kgs £1200, Charolais 575kgs £1190, Simmental 660kgs £1180, Aberdeen Angus 610kgs £1160, Charolais 599kgs £1150, Limousin 520kgs £1100.

Store heifers