Draperstown (Richard Beattie) Mart: Fat bulls selling to £1740.70
Amazing trade at Draperstown with store bullocks selling to £1560/630kg and store heifers selling to £1310/540kg.
Store bulls selling to £1230/600kg and weanling males selling to £1040/420kg.
Weanling females selling to £950/340kg and suckler cows selling to £875.
Fat cows selling to £1440/720kg, fat bulls selling to £1740.70/1030kg and fat bullocks selling to £1548.80/640kg.
Store bullocks
M Diamond £1560/630kg, £1540/620kg, £1510/660kg. £1040/520kg, H Henry £1450/700kg, £1400/650kg, £1400/650kg, £1400/650kg, £1290/620kg, £1240/630kg, £1210/560kg, £1130/590kg, £1060/530kg, £1020/560kg, J Greene £1380/610kg, O Henderson £1290/620kg, £1240/620kg, £1180/540kg, £1060/520kg, A Walls £1120/500kg, £1050/460kg, £1000/420kg, £990/410kg, £980/400kg, £980/470kg, £960/400kg, K Campton £970/460kg, J Leitch £970/480kg, £900/440kg and T Eastwood £930/470kg.
Store heifers
P McNulty £1310/540kg, £1230/480kg, M Greaves £1290/520kg, £1240/530kg, £1230/490kg, £1200/520kg, £1150/500kg, £1100/450kg, £1090/490kg, T Eastwood £1030/420kg, K Campton £830/380kg, H Thom £750/370kg and S Miller £720/340kg, £580/320kg.
Store bulls
W Gallagher £1230/600kg.
Weanling males
I McAleece £1040/420kg, £1000/330kg, A Ferguson £1000/380kg, £960/340kg, £960/320kg, £950/370kg, £830/310kg, M Devine £740/400kg, £700/370kg, £700/390kg, £610/250kg, £600/250kg, £600/400kg, £470/280kg, T McLaughlin £620/320kg and R Pickering £600/260kg.
Weanling females
I McAleece £950/340kg, N McEldowney £740/350kg, £730/390kg, £670/310kg, £660/330kg and R McPhillimy £350/320kg.
Suckler cows
S Galbraith £875.
Fat cows
F McVey £1440/720kg, £1365.10/730kg, C Feeny £1360/680kg, £1115.40/660kg, £1078.80/620kg, £912/570kg, £858/550kg, D Pollock £1317.60/610kg, £1160.70/530kg, £1102/580kg, J Murphy £1284.40/760kg, £1200.60/690kg, £1066.40/620kg, £1052.10/630kg, P McGurk £1271.60/680kg, T McKenna £1254/660kg, £1132.40/760kg, £1026.60/590kg, M Bradley £1120/640kg, W McMaster £1033.50/650kg, C McCormack £1029.60/660kg, £1008/630kg, R Pickering £986.70/690kg, S Galbraith £970.20/630kg, A Ferguson £968.50/650kg, G Fleming £964.80/670kg, T Henry £958.50/710kg, T Wilson £877.10/490kg, T Nelson £866.20/610kg and R Moore £832.20/570kg.
Fat bulls
R McLaughlin £1740.70/1030kg, P McBride £1627.90/730kg and T Morrison £1413.60/620kg.
Fat bullocks
M McCullagh £1548.80/640kg, £1525.20/620kg, £1516.80/640kg, £1409.40/580kg, £1396.50/570kg, A McCullagh £1183.20/580kg, £1044/600kg and B Henry £1146/600kg, £1091.90/610kg.