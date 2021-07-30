Draperstown (Richard Beattie) Mart: Fat bulls selling to £1740.70

News you can trust since 1963

F McVey £1440/720kg, £1365.10/730kg, C Feeny £1360/680kg, £1115.40/660kg, £1078.80/620kg, £912/570kg, £858/550kg, D Pollock £1317.60/610kg, £1160.70/530kg, £1102/580kg, J Murphy £1284.40/760kg, £1200.60/690kg, £1066.40/620kg, £1052.10/630kg, P McGurk £1271.60/680kg, T McKenna £1254/660kg, £1132.40/760kg, £1026.60/590kg, M Bradley £1120/640kg, W McMaster £1033.50/650kg, C McCormack £1029.60/660kg, £1008/630kg, R Pickering £986.70/690kg, S Galbraith £970.20/630kg, A Ferguson £968.50/650kg, G Fleming £964.80/670kg, T Henry £958.50/710kg, T Wilson £877.10/490kg, T Nelson £866.20/610kg and R Moore £832.20/570kg.

Fat cows selling to £1440/720kg, fat bulls selling to £1740.70/1030kg and fat bullocks selling to £1548.80/640kg.

Weanling females selling to £950/340kg and suckler cows selling to £875.

Store bulls selling to £1230/600kg and weanling males selling to £1040/420kg.