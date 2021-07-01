Draperstown (Richard Beattie) Mart: Fat cows selling to £1900

Store bulls selling to £1210/620kg, weanling males selling to £960/360kg, weanling females selling to £920/360kg, weanling bulls selling to £930/420kg, fat cows selling to £1900.70/830kg, fat bulls selling to £1669.50/1050kg, fat bullocks selling to £1351.40/580kg and cows and calves selling to £1870.