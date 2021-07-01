Draperstown (Richard Beattie) Mart: Fat cows selling to £1900
A rise in prices at Draperstown this week with store bullocks selling to £1730/720kg, store heifers selling to £1580/620kg.
Store bulls selling to £1210/620kg, weanling males selling to £960/360kg, weanling females selling to £920/360kg, weanling bulls selling to £930/420kg, fat cows selling to £1900.70/830kg, fat bulls selling to £1669.50/1050kg, fat bullocks selling to £1351.40/580kg and cows and calves selling to £1870.
Stores bullocks
N Loughrin £1730/720kg, £1730/690kg, £1630/680kg, £1560/650kg, £1540/680kg, J Lyle £1510/730kg, £1200/560kg, M Glass £1490/620kg, P Fullen £1470/640kg, D McGrogan £1440/650kg, £1390/660kg, W Ferson £1430/660kg, £1370/650kg, £1220/540kg, £1200/600kg, P McKenna £1380/600kg, £1310/610kg, £1160/510kg, £1020/440kg, £1010/450kg, D Duncan £1340/650kg, £1240/650kg, £1100/540kg, A McGuigan £1260/540kg, T O’Connor £1260/680kg, £1170/680kg, M Glass £1250/620kg, R Murray £1200/530kg, J Boyd £1160/620kg, W Davis £1160/570kg, £1020/490kg and G Campbell £1080/470kg, £970/420kg, £930/430kg.
Store heifers
P Fullen £1580/620kg, £1510/620kg, £1390/600kg, £1370/590kg, £1300/590kg, D Duncan £1390/600kg, £1100/550kg, M McGlade £1310/600kg, £1240/580kg, J Lyle £1260/580kg, S Close £1200/560kg, £1180/630kg, £1150/530kg, £1000/520kg, E Black £1100/510kg, £1050/460kg, £1000/470kg, £910/470kg, B Higgins £1100/530kg, J Lennon £1080/450kg, W Lennox £1060/420kg, J Mitchell £1040/530kg, S Loughrey £1010/400kg, £930/370kg, £810/310kg, £760/380kg, £750/330kg, £620/300kg, £600/340kg, H Duggan £1000/470kg, G Campbell £860/370kg, J Leitch £860/450kg, £840/440kg, £770/370kg and D Cairns £710/360kg.
Store bulls
M Glass £1210/620kg, £1190/650kg.
Weanling males
E Biggar £960/360kg, £840/360kg, King Farms £850/340kg, £820/330kg, £710/330kg and M Cartin £550/270kg.
Weanling heifers
J Leitch £920/360kg, £780/20kg, £720/300kg, £620/300kg, B Gillen £870/390kg, £850/390kg, £780/400kg, T Dobson £850/370kg, £810/380kg, £790/370kg, £770/360kg, £710/360kg, £710/350kg, King Farms £840/370kg, £790/340kg, £760/310kg, £710/340kg, £540/260kg, H Duggan £770/270kg, £570/220kg, M Quinn £690/310kg, T Booth £690/340kg, £660/350kg, £600/310kg, £590/320kg, £590/330kg, £580/250kg, £560/240kg, £520/280kg, £460/260kg and J Mitchell £640/280kg, £590/370kg.
Weanling bulls
J McGilligan £930/420kg, £920/400kg and E Conroy £620/250kg, £620/280kg.
Fat cows
M Quinn £1900.70, A Ferguson £1532.30/770kg, D Quinn £1492.50/750kg, A McGuigan £1300/650kg, £1159.10/670kg, B Higgins £1285.20/540kg, J Rodgers £1271/820kg, P Mullan £1189.50/650kg, C Feeny £1184/740kg, £1113/700kg, J Devlin £1147.30/770kg, £944.30/710kg, £863.10/630kg, K Lennox £1128.60/660kg, R Boyd £1121.40/630kg, R Murray £1086/600kg, P McAuley £1078/550kg, F McNally £1065.30/670kg, D Mullholland £1050.80/710kg, J McGurk £1020.30/570kg, £910/650kg, G Quinn £1018.70/610kg, J Booth £954/530kg, R McGarvey £911.40/620kg, J Leitch £883.20/480kg, H Duggan £852.50/550kg, E Black £828/450kg, £772.80/480kg, D Cairns £827.40/420kg and R Armstrong £783.90/670kg.
Fat bulls
R Moore £1669.50/1050kg, J Lennon £1635.20/730kg, J McGilligan £1534/650kg, C McKenna £1504.50/850kg, A Boyd £1437.80/910kg, R George £1350/750kg and J Boyd £1345.40/620kg, £1208.40/570kg, £1097.20/520kg.
Fat bullocks
B Gillen £1351.40/580kg, £1351.10/590kg, £1213.80/510kg, £1127.10/510kg, £1071/510kg, J Boyd £1223.80/580kg, N Daly £1178/760kg, C Feeny £913.50/450kg, £651/310kg, J Rodgers £867/510kg, C Bates £855.60/460kg, £838.50/430kg, £817.70/370kg, £799.50/410kg and R Allen £720/430kg, £660/380kg, £660/330kg, £630/350kg, £610/310kg, £580/390kg.
Cows and calves
K Kelly £1870, N Daly £1640, £1320, J Kennedy £1480 and P Mullan £1280.