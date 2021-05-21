Draperstown (Richard Beattie) Mart: Store bullocks selling to £1650
A strong trade at Draperstown on Friday with store bullocks selling to £1650/710kg.
Store heifers selling to £1450/630kg, store bulls selling to £1190/650kg, weanling males selling to £1140/480kg, weanling heifers selling to £1410/380kg, suckler cows selling to £1480, suckler cows and calves selling to £1260, fat cows to £1523.20/680kg, fat bulls selling to £1680/740kg and fat bullocks selling to £1733.40/810kg.
Store bullocks
M O’Neill £1650/710kg, £1620/690kg, £1610/750kg, £1530/720kg, £1510/670kg, £1400/650kg, £1400/580kg, £1350/610kg, L Morrison £1600/730kg, £1540/680kg, £1480/650kg, £1460/640kg, £1450/630kg, £1430/690kg, £1400/670kg, £1400/570kg, £1250/610kg, A O’Neill £1440/610kg, V McKenna £1380/590kg, W Kealey £1360/570kg, £1300/570kg, F Mallon £1350/640kg and D McGrogan £1300/670kg, £1290/710kg.
Store heifers
W Kealey £1450/630kg, £1450/620kg, £1410/600kg, £1410/600kg, £1300/550kg, £1250/530kg, D Duncan £1420/740kg, B McLean £1260/600kg, C McLaughlin £1250/550kg, £1190/530kg, £1160/590kg, £1100/500kg, A O’Neill £1250/580kg, £1110/540kg, R Cahoon £1220/560kg, £1090/580kg, £1070/530kg, £1070/550kg, S Watterson £1200/550kg, G Nugent £1150/590kg, W Johnston £1150/550kg, £1140/550kg and P Kelso £1120/530kg, £1100/520kg.
Weanling males
J McKenna £1140/480kg, £1120/420kg, £1100/430kg, £1100/460kg, £1100/450kg, £1090/420kg, £1090/400kg, £1090/430kg, £1080/400kg, £1070/380kg, £930/340kg, D McIwaine £1130/520kg, £1080/460kg, D McManus £1070/480kg, £1030/440kg, £960/440kg, £910/420kg, £910/450kg, £890/430kg, J Duffy £960/390kg, W Kenning £790/340kg, A O’Neill £780/400kg, £780/390kg, £760/350kg and B Meenagh £720/380kg.
Weanling heifers
D Allen £1410/380kg, £1300/440kg, £1280/350kg, £1030/450kg, £1000/330kg, £920/410kg, £890/360kg, £880/390kg, £880/370kg, £860/360kg, £840/400kg, £810/340kg, £800/320kg, £800/320kg, £800/310kg, £780/360kg, £780/360kg, D McIlwaine £960/430kg, £930/380kg, M McElwee £830/370kg, £820/330kg, £790/350kg, £750/330kg, £750/320kg, £720/300kg and F Liggett £710/360kg.
Suckler cows
E Connor £1480, £1010, £800.
Suckler cows and calves
A Moore £1260 and A Davis £1060.
Fat cows
K Mullan £1523.20/680kg, £1212/600kg, P Crawley £1522.20/860kg, £1518.90/830kg, O Bradley £1458/810kg, B McKenna £1443.20/820kg, J Lucas £1416.20/730kg, £1220/610kg, 1171.20/610kg, W Kealey £1360/680kg, P Kealey £1332.80/680kg, D Wright £1288.80/720kg, B McKenna £1226.40/730kg, A Cathers £1211.80/730kg, R Wilson £1204/860kg, £1131/650kg, A O’Neill £1159.20/630kg, £1144.60/590kg, J Heagney £1136/710kg, £1096.20/630kg, £1083.60/630kg, £1049.80/580kg, A Gillis £1095/750kg, H O’Connor £1036/700kg and J Baird £1033.20/630kg.
Fat bulls
T McKenna £1680/740kg, A Moore £1478.40/840kg and L O’Donnell £1200.60/690kg.
Fat bullocks
A Smyth £1733.40/810kg, S Close £1717.10/770kg, £1536.80/680kg, £1313.40/660kg, £1254/660kg, E Dallas £1427.90/1090kg, R Wilson £1414.40/640kg, £1298/590kg, J Heagney £1405.80/660kg, £1344/600kg, £1305.30/570kg, £1144.80/530kg, £1101.60/510kg, £1065.90/510kg, £100450/490kg, £954.60/430kg, £890.10/430kg, J Baird £1332.80/680kg, £1324.80/640kg, T Mayne £1152.80/880kg, B Quinn £1090.80/540kg, J McVey £996/600kg, J Diamond £980/500kg and R Savage £710.40/480kg, £680.80/460kg.