Draperstown (Richard Beattie) Mart: Store bullocks selling to £1650

Store heifers selling to £1450/630kg, store bulls selling to £1190/650kg, weanling males selling to £1140/480kg, weanling heifers selling to £1410/380kg, suckler cows selling to £1480, suckler cows and calves selling to £1260, fat cows to £1523.20/680kg, fat bulls selling to £1680/740kg and fat bullocks selling to £1733.40/810kg.