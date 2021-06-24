Draperstown (Richard Beattie) Mart: Store bullocks selling to £1790
Store heifers selling to £1460/600kg, store bulls selling to £1670/720kg, weanling males selling to £830/380kg, weanling heifers selling to £800/310kg, weanling bulls selling to £860/340kg, suckler cows and calves selling to £1620, fat cows selling to £1417.50, fat bulls selling to £1710/900kg and fat bullocks selling to £1594.60/670kg.
Store bullocks
P MaWhinney £1790/720kg, £1680/710kg, £1670/690kg, £1460/590kg, N Loughrin £1660/660kg, £1620/630kg, W Moore £1620/690kg, £1600/680kg, £1560/630kg, £1530/740kg, £1460/690kg, £1220/590kg, I Riddell £1460/590kg, £1410/570kg, £1330/550kg, £1240/550kg, G Boyd £1380/570kg, £1190/470kg, D Duncan £1360/580kg, £1350/600kg, £1340/650kg, £1300/580kg, £1160/570kg, T Knox £1160/510kg, £1120/580kg, £1040/500kg, £1020/540kg, £970/500kg, T Eastwood £1080/520kg, £890/430kg and S Black £1050/550kg, £940/460kg, £860/510kg, £820/410kg, £750/440kg, £750/470kg, £700/460kg.
Store heifers
S Close £1460/600kg, £1320/600kg, £1290/580kg, £1210/500kg, I Riddell £1380/610kg, £1380/610kg, £1240/540kg, £1180/560kg, £1140/510kg, W Moore £1360/660kg, £1350/610kg, £1280/580kg, £1230/620kg, £1220/630kg, £1180/600kg, £1170/580kg, £1130/590kg, £1080/560kg, G Boyd £1260/590kg, £980/580kg, D McAdoo £1240/570kg, £1230/550kg, £1200/580kg, £1150/510kg, £1040/460kg, S Black £990/500kg, £950/480kg, £950/490kg, £910/480kg, £880/440kg, P McKenna £840/460kg, R Lyle £810/450kg, £640/440kg and A Brooks £760/420kg, £720/420kg.
Store bulls
P Mawhinney £1670/720kg.
Weanling males
D Baxter £830/380kg, P McKenna £790/340kg and D Scott £750/310kg, £690/310kg, £650/240kg, £590/240kg.
Weanling heifers
M Black £800/310kg, D Baxter £740/320kg, J McNally £650/270kg and P McKenna £640/320kg.
Weanling bulls
J McCullagh £860/340kg and J McNally £810/300kg, £730/300kg, £490/180kg.
Suckler cows and calves
T Eastwood £1620, N Daly £1510, £1260, G Moore £1480, £1280 and J Beattie £1310.
Fat cows
N Dallas £1417.50/810kg, £1161.60/660kg, T Laverty £1365/780kg, £1047.20/680kg, R McAllister £1357.80/730kg, J Lowe £1335.90/730kg, H Savage £1317.20/740kg, £1098.50/650kg, A Craig £1284.40/760kg, S Trainor £1254/600kg, E Biggar £1224/680kg, J Lennox £1189.90/730kg, J McGurk £1146.10/730kg, £961/620kg, T Wilson £1085.40/670kg, B McClean £1047.20/680kg, R Lyle £1028.60/740kg, W Kerlin £975/500kg, £924/600kg, M Wilkinson £955.80/540kg, J Porter £935.90/490kg, £595.20/640kg, O Bradley £933.30/610kg, £880.40/620kg, K McIlwaine £915/500kg, £802.40/590kg, £602.60/460kg, T Savage £850/500kg, I Riddell £841.80/610kg, M McKinely £832.10/530kg, £606.30/470kg, A Craig £800.10/630kg, T McGurk £780/600kg, RJH Farms £708.50/650kg, £693.60/510kg, £655.50/570kg, D Baxter £640/500kg, £606.90/510kg, A Brooks £630.70/530kg and A Craig £583/550kg.
Fat bulls
M George £1710/900kg, McKinney Brothers £1680/700kg, H Nugent £1650/1000 and W Crawford £1337.70/910kg.
Fat bullocks
W Wray £1594.60/670kg, W Ross £1270.20/730kg and D Barrett £963/450kg.