Draperstown (Richard Beattie) Mart: Store bullocks selling to £1790

Store heifers selling to £1460/600kg, store bulls selling to £1670/720kg, weanling males selling to £830/380kg, weanling heifers selling to £800/310kg, weanling bulls selling to £860/340kg, suckler cows and calves selling to £1620, fat cows selling to £1417.50, fat bulls selling to £1710/900kg and fat bullocks selling to £1594.60/670kg.