Draynes Farm family make special donation to Mary Peters Trust in memory of their daughter Niamh

In memory of their much-loved daughter Niamh, Stella and Michael Drayne, from Draynes Farm, Lisburn, along with their children Maeve, Michelle, Aideen and Owen, have made an incredibly generous donation to the Mary Peters Trust of £25,000.

By Joanne Knox
Published 16th May 2023, 09:51 BST- 1 min read

After bravely fighting an illness for three years, Niamh sadly passed away in November 2021.

Niamh was hugely proud of her sisters Michelle and Aideen who played netball for Northern Ireland, and both were supported by the Mary Peters Trust. In turn, Niamh’s family are exceptionally proud of their sister and daughter who was both caring and inspirational.

Lady Mary Peters commented: “Stella showed me a lovely photo of myself with Niamh, taken in December 2018 at a local sporting event.

Niamh’s mum, Stella Drayne and Lady Mary share their memories as they look back at a photo taken of Niamh and Mary back in December 2018. In memory of their much-loved daughter Niamh, who passed away in November 2021 after bravely fighting an illness, the Drayne Family have generously donated £25,000 to the Mary Peters Trust.Niamh’s mum, Stella Drayne and Lady Mary share their memories as they look back at a photo taken of Niamh and Mary back in December 2018. In memory of their much-loved daughter Niamh, who passed away in November 2021 after bravely fighting an illness, the Drayne Family have generously donated £25,000 to the Mary Peters Trust.
“It was such a pleasure to chat to Niamh at that time.

“Over the years her family have given such a lot to sport both in terms of competing and volunteering.

“Their amazing donation means so much to me and everyone at the Trust, and I know it will give many young sportspeople opportunities they never dreamed of.

“Our heartfelt thanks go to Michael, Stella and the Drayne Family.”

