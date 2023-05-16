Draynes Farm family make special donation to Mary Peters Trust in memory of their daughter Niamh

After bravely fighting an illness for three years, Niamh sadly passed away in November 2021.

Niamh was hugely proud of her sisters Michelle and Aideen who played netball for Northern Ireland, and both were supported by the Mary Peters Trust. In turn, Niamh’s family are exceptionally proud of their sister and daughter who was both caring and inspirational.

Lady Mary Peters commented: “Stella showed me a lovely photo of myself with Niamh, taken in December 2018 at a local sporting event.

“It was such a pleasure to chat to Niamh at that time.

“Over the years her family have given such a lot to sport both in terms of competing and volunteering.

“Their amazing donation means so much to me and everyone at the Trust, and I know it will give many young sportspeople opportunities they never dreamed of.