Dressage competition hot at Laurel View

The weather for the June and July dressage heats at Laurel View has been very hot, but the competition has been hotter still, with scores reaching new highs.

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 10:00 am
A win for Shannon Carruthers and Ratheen Sam - Photo by Equi-Tog
It is fabulous to watch the riders in action and take in the friendly competitive atmosphere.

Gratitude is extended to the many competitors who came from far and wide, to the judges and trusty scribes for lending their expertise and to the entire Laurel View team for all the work they do to run the competitions.

Summer Dressage League (1 of 4)

Lucca Stubington and Kiltown Watson take home red and blue ribbons - Photo by Equi-Tog

20.6.21

Class 1 - BD Intro A

Judge - Coreen Abernethy

1st Jasper, Georgia Rea, 75.43; 2nd Casper, Katie Watt, 73.70; 3rd Paddy, Rhona Kelly, 69.57; 4th Dominic, Ellen Mooney, 68.04; 5th Afraid of the Dark, Kerri Pitman, 67.17; 6th Sur La Moon, Mya Morrison, 66.96.

Madison Cairns and Coco are the Class 1 winning pair in July - Photo by Equi-Tog

Class 2 - Prelim 1

Judge - Ivor Harper

1st Ratheen Sam, Shannon Carruthers, 76.84; 2nd Laura, Grace Kirkwood, 75.53; 3rd Ardglen Stardust, Rachel McCaughey, 73.42; 4th Chance, Sarah Cuthbertson, 71.84; 5th Magherard Celtic, Elle West, 71.58; 6th Boris, Katie Longmuir, 71.05.

Class 3 - Prelim 2

Marge and Debbie McClean riding into second place in Class 3 - Photo by Equi-Tog

Judge - Ivor Harper

1st Colin, Erin Mathieson, 70.17; 2nd Marvin, Aimee Davis, 68.97; 3rd Greystone Golden Lady, Elaine Leinster, 66.38; 4th tie Ace, Emma Russell and Rennie, Helen Bickerstaffe, 65.69; 6th Fonzie, Emma Hosick, 65.52.

Class 4 - Prelim 13

Judge - Angelene Nicholson

A second place for Ashby and Yvette Truesdale - Photo by Equi-Tog

1st Tifftarney PJ Gold, Wendy Forsythe, 71.54; 2nd Ellie Mae, Gillian Montgomery, 71.35; 3rd Bella, Edana Butler, 70.19; 4th Spot of Colour Romeo, Ciara Mainwaring, 68.08; 5th Colin, Erin Mathieson, 68.08; 6th Lady Epona, Cora McNulty, 67.31.

Class 5 - Novice 23

Judge - Angelene Nicholson

1st Dave, Veronica Courtney, 69.38; 2nd Caprio, Hollie Woods, 67.50; 3rd The Spin Doctor, Kat Butler Ward, 67.29; 4th Misty, Emer Magee, 66.46; 5th Lucey, Nadine McClelland, 66.25; 6th Gorsehill Charmer, Gillian Graham, 66.25.

Class 6 - Open

Judge - Angelene Nicholson

1st Maverick (Elem), Louise Cleland, 67.90; 2nd Ballylin Ben (Elem), Daryl McKinney, 67.26; 3rd Caprio (Elem), Hollie Woods, 65.81; 4th Gorsehill Charmer (Nov), Gillian Graham, 65.17; 5th Runaway Rebel (Med), Christine Newton, 65.00; 6th Harry (Elem), Laura Fekkes, 63.87.

Summer Dressage League (2 of 4)

18.7.21

Class 1 - BD Intro B

Judge - Coreen Abernethy

1st Coco, Madison Cairns, 68.04; 2nd Afraid of the Dark, Kerri Pitman, 68.04; 3rd Toby, Tracy Tulett, 67.61; 4th Sur La Moon, Mya Morrison, 66.96; 5th Lily, Rebecca Mullan, 66.52; 6th Paddy, Rhona Kelly, 66.30.

Class 2 - Prelim 2

Judge - Geraldine Lowry

1st Donegreagh Rosanna, Erin Johnston, 71.38; 2nd Dealer, Paddy McCanny, 70.17; 3rd Chance, Sarah Cuthbertson, 69.48; 4th Seanachai, Sinead Gibson, 67.76; 5th Jasper, Georgia Rea, 67.41; 6th Wizard of Oz, Hannah Kernohan, 66.90.

Class 3 - Prelim 7

Judge - Geraldine Lowry

1st Monty, Mark Robinson, 86.14; 2nd Marge, Debbie McClean, 68.64; 3rd Clady Water Jay Jay, Zara Jones, 68.41; 4th Tawnybrack Cosmic, Tara O’Neill, 67.95; 5th Ace, Emma Russell, 67.50; 6th Over Ice, Nicola Monroe, 65.91.

Class 4 - Prelim 14

Judge - Martina McKinley

1st Monty, Mark Robinson, 76.92; 2nd Drummena Hill (S/Saddle), Kenzi Potter, 67.31; 3rd Tifftarney PJ Gold, Wendy Forsythe, 66.92; 4th Jimmy, Christine Newton, 66.73; 5th That’s My Guy, Sharon McClurg, 66.54; 6th Ellie Mae, Gillian Montgomery, 66.35.

Class 5 - Novice 28

Judge - Martina McKinley

1st Kiltown Watson, Lucca Stubington, 75.63; 2nd Ashby, Yvette Truesdale, 67.92; 3rd Woodcroft Waltzer, Ruaidhri O’Cianain, 66.46; 4th The Spin Doctor, Kat Butler-Ward, 66.04; 5th Tifftarney PJ Gold, Wendy Forsythe, 65.63; 6th Boycie, Jayne Woodward, 64.58.

Class 6 - Open

Judge - Martina McKinley

1st Kiltown Watson (Nov), Lucca Stubington, 72.92; 2nd Kiltown Watson (Elem), Lucca Stubington, 70.69; 3rd Ashby (Nov), Yvette Truesdale, 70.00; 4th Ballylin Ben (Elem), Daryl McKinney, 66.03; 5th Olive (Nov), Amelia McFarland, 65.63; 6th Runaway Rebel (Med), Christine Newton, 62.58.