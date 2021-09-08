Dressage competition hot at Laurel View
The weather for the June and July dressage heats at Laurel View has been very hot, but the competition has been hotter still, with scores reaching new highs.
It is fabulous to watch the riders in action and take in the friendly competitive atmosphere.
Gratitude is extended to the many competitors who came from far and wide, to the judges and trusty scribes for lending their expertise and to the entire Laurel View team for all the work they do to run the competitions.
Summer Dressage League (1 of 4)
20.6.21
Class 1 - BD Intro A
Judge - Coreen Abernethy
1st Jasper, Georgia Rea, 75.43; 2nd Casper, Katie Watt, 73.70; 3rd Paddy, Rhona Kelly, 69.57; 4th Dominic, Ellen Mooney, 68.04; 5th Afraid of the Dark, Kerri Pitman, 67.17; 6th Sur La Moon, Mya Morrison, 66.96.
Class 2 - Prelim 1
Judge - Ivor Harper
1st Ratheen Sam, Shannon Carruthers, 76.84; 2nd Laura, Grace Kirkwood, 75.53; 3rd Ardglen Stardust, Rachel McCaughey, 73.42; 4th Chance, Sarah Cuthbertson, 71.84; 5th Magherard Celtic, Elle West, 71.58; 6th Boris, Katie Longmuir, 71.05.
Class 3 - Prelim 2
Judge - Ivor Harper
1st Colin, Erin Mathieson, 70.17; 2nd Marvin, Aimee Davis, 68.97; 3rd Greystone Golden Lady, Elaine Leinster, 66.38; 4th tie Ace, Emma Russell and Rennie, Helen Bickerstaffe, 65.69; 6th Fonzie, Emma Hosick, 65.52.
Class 4 - Prelim 13
Judge - Angelene Nicholson
1st Tifftarney PJ Gold, Wendy Forsythe, 71.54; 2nd Ellie Mae, Gillian Montgomery, 71.35; 3rd Bella, Edana Butler, 70.19; 4th Spot of Colour Romeo, Ciara Mainwaring, 68.08; 5th Colin, Erin Mathieson, 68.08; 6th Lady Epona, Cora McNulty, 67.31.
Class 5 - Novice 23
Judge - Angelene Nicholson
1st Dave, Veronica Courtney, 69.38; 2nd Caprio, Hollie Woods, 67.50; 3rd The Spin Doctor, Kat Butler Ward, 67.29; 4th Misty, Emer Magee, 66.46; 5th Lucey, Nadine McClelland, 66.25; 6th Gorsehill Charmer, Gillian Graham, 66.25.
Class 6 - Open
Judge - Angelene Nicholson
1st Maverick (Elem), Louise Cleland, 67.90; 2nd Ballylin Ben (Elem), Daryl McKinney, 67.26; 3rd Caprio (Elem), Hollie Woods, 65.81; 4th Gorsehill Charmer (Nov), Gillian Graham, 65.17; 5th Runaway Rebel (Med), Christine Newton, 65.00; 6th Harry (Elem), Laura Fekkes, 63.87.
Summer Dressage League (2 of 4)
18.7.21
Class 1 - BD Intro B
Judge - Coreen Abernethy
1st Coco, Madison Cairns, 68.04; 2nd Afraid of the Dark, Kerri Pitman, 68.04; 3rd Toby, Tracy Tulett, 67.61; 4th Sur La Moon, Mya Morrison, 66.96; 5th Lily, Rebecca Mullan, 66.52; 6th Paddy, Rhona Kelly, 66.30.
Class 2 - Prelim 2
Judge - Geraldine Lowry
1st Donegreagh Rosanna, Erin Johnston, 71.38; 2nd Dealer, Paddy McCanny, 70.17; 3rd Chance, Sarah Cuthbertson, 69.48; 4th Seanachai, Sinead Gibson, 67.76; 5th Jasper, Georgia Rea, 67.41; 6th Wizard of Oz, Hannah Kernohan, 66.90.
Class 3 - Prelim 7
Judge - Geraldine Lowry
1st Monty, Mark Robinson, 86.14; 2nd Marge, Debbie McClean, 68.64; 3rd Clady Water Jay Jay, Zara Jones, 68.41; 4th Tawnybrack Cosmic, Tara O’Neill, 67.95; 5th Ace, Emma Russell, 67.50; 6th Over Ice, Nicola Monroe, 65.91.
Class 4 - Prelim 14
Judge - Martina McKinley
1st Monty, Mark Robinson, 76.92; 2nd Drummena Hill (S/Saddle), Kenzi Potter, 67.31; 3rd Tifftarney PJ Gold, Wendy Forsythe, 66.92; 4th Jimmy, Christine Newton, 66.73; 5th That’s My Guy, Sharon McClurg, 66.54; 6th Ellie Mae, Gillian Montgomery, 66.35.
Class 5 - Novice 28
Judge - Martina McKinley
1st Kiltown Watson, Lucca Stubington, 75.63; 2nd Ashby, Yvette Truesdale, 67.92; 3rd Woodcroft Waltzer, Ruaidhri O’Cianain, 66.46; 4th The Spin Doctor, Kat Butler-Ward, 66.04; 5th Tifftarney PJ Gold, Wendy Forsythe, 65.63; 6th Boycie, Jayne Woodward, 64.58.
Class 6 - Open
Judge - Martina McKinley
1st Kiltown Watson (Nov), Lucca Stubington, 72.92; 2nd Kiltown Watson (Elem), Lucca Stubington, 70.69; 3rd Ashby (Nov), Yvette Truesdale, 70.00; 4th Ballylin Ben (Elem), Daryl McKinney, 66.03; 5th Olive (Nov), Amelia McFarland, 65.63; 6th Runaway Rebel (Med), Christine Newton, 62.58.