Local MP, Carla Lockhart, has been liaising with the Department for Infrastructure to highlight the issue and secure works to repair the road verge.

The Upper Bann representative said: “Firstly I want to thank my constituents who brought this matter to my attention.

“I always encourage people to bring any roads issues to my attention so that we can work together to keep our roads as safe as possible.

Drivers are urged to take care due to a damaged verge and exposed drain on the Farlough Road, The Birches, County Armagh.

“It would appear that, following some tree cutting in the area, the works have resulted in a drain close to the road's edge becoming exposed posing a risk to motorists on what can be a very busy route.

“I am thankful that following my representations to DfI, they have agreed to put some warning signs and cones to warn motorists of the danger to address this in the short term.

“In the New Year, they have agreed to carry out further works to address this issue and restore the verge.

“In the meantime, I would urge motorists to exercise caution. I will continue to engage with DfI to ensure the fix is delivered as soon as possible.”