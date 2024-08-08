Mark Douglas, from Dromore, County Down, has now added classes on authentic Neapolitan pizzas to his range of baking classes.

AWARD-winning baker Mark Douglas, better known as the Krazibaker, is now showing home cooks how to create great tasting Neapolitan pizzas on sourdough bases.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based in Dromore, Mark has just launched pizza classes in response to requests from consumers who know the talented baker from buying traditional Northern Irish soda and treacle farls, potato cakes, griddle breads and sourdough loaves from his stand at popular outdoor food markets such as Newtownards and Carrickfergus.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’ve just launched the pizza classes which concentrate on how to create genuine sourdough bases following requests from shoppers at my stalls keen to make what has become a popular convenience meal or snack,” explains Mark, a professional baker for over 30 years and a winner of UK Great Taste Awards and World Bread Awards for his griddle breads and a unique potato apple snack.

“Pizzas are now amongst the most popular, convenient and value for money meals, especially with younger families,” adds Mark. “Sourdough pizzas are really quite easy to produce.”

Students at Mark’s classes learn how to handcraft dough balls that have been fermented for 24 hours in advance. “They see what’s involved in making a sourdough base and the time required. In addition, we make sourdough balls from my 10 year old culture for fermenting that students take home for use later.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The process demonstrates the difference in preparation time and taste of the finished sourdough base.

“The class also helps students recognise just how important it is to know how to use their oven most effectively in terms of bottom heat on the baking stone and how quickly this can dissipate with constant pizza baking,” he continues.

“Students will also learn about the best ingredients used to top their pizzas. I encourage them to buy local. There are now a number of local companies producing quality toppings such as pizza sauce, cheese, ham and herbs.”