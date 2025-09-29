Dromore forecourt takes the throne at Retail NI Awards

There was a new battle at the Game of Thrones Studio Tour recently, as stores, forecourts and High Streets from across Northern Ireland met to contest the Retail NI High Street Hero Awards 2025.

EUROSPAR Moundview in Dromore took the throne in their category, Best Forecourt, one of the 13 awards that were up for grabs on the night.

The forecourt and community supermarket, which is owned and operated by Henderson Retail, underwent a £2 million refurbishment back in 2018 creating 40 jobs for the area, replacing the former SPAR site to offer even more for the local community.

The upgrades included a full forecourt renovation, bringing brand new Texaco pumps, underground fuel storage and a new canopy.

Complementing the forecourt facilities are essential services in-store, including a deli, sandwich bar, Barista Bar coffee to go and a hot food counter, providing the ultimate to-go service station.

Moundview is also a one-stop-shop for everyday essentials, including fresh and locally sourced products, including meats from butchery partner John Rooney and his local farm. Meanwhile, the store’s fresh kitchen team produce Moundview meals daily from the in-store kitchen.

Paul Patterson, store manager said: “Our store is hugely community focused, which is very important to every team member, and our community certainly supported us back by voting for us to pick up this fantastic award.

“The High Street Hero Awards are an opportunity for us to celebrate our teams, our shopper engagement, and everything we provide for the local community. Dromore is a special place, the area had so many businesses shortlisted on the night, and we’re delighted to have brought home an award on behalf of the town.”

George Rankin, retail director at Henderson Group added; “Independent retail is the backbone of our economy here in Northern Ireland. Stores and high streets are vitally important to local communities, providing job opportunities and stocking locally sourced products on their shelves.

“The team at EUROSPAR Moundview has proven to be a vital source of community support in their neighbourhood, engaging with local charities and community groups, while providing employment and essential everyday services. They have done their local town very proud.”