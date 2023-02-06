Dromore High School excited to host its first 'Farming Futures' evening

​The rural secondary school has planned a ‘Farming Futures’ evening and is pleased to invite young people and their families along.

“We are excited to host our first Farming Futures evening on 23 February,” the school said.

"As a rural school, we have a large number of students who are interested in a career in the agri-food sector.

Have an interest in a career within the agri-food sector? Why not go along and speak to the different companies who know the sector best!

“We thought it would be beneficial for our students to discuss future career paths with employers from this sector, as well as find out about suitable Post 16 courses.”

Staff and pupils at the school have been delighted with the response from local businesses and education providers.

At present 40 exhibitors have confirmed they will be in attendance.

This is a community event and is open to all young people and their parents in the local area.

Dromore High School is situated in the heart of County Down and is extremely proud of its ethos, academic achievements, extra curricular opportunities, good discipline and its friendly and caring environment.

You are warmly invited to attend the ‘Farming Futures’ evening on 23 February from 7pm to 9.30pm at 31 Banbridge Road, Dromore, Co. Down, BT25 1ND.

