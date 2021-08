Drop calves selling to £500 at Beattie’s Pedigree Centre

News you can trust since 1963

Steers selling to a height of £1570 at Dungannon

Three brothers die in accident in manure pit

Breeding ewes selling to up to £200 at Armoy

Clarifying the rules for young tractor drivers

Ewes selling to £183 at Saintfield Mart

Breeding rams sold to £420 at Markethill

Bleary YFC tractor run and fun day proves to be a great success

Top genetics to go under the hammer at Boghill Glamour dispersal sale

Beaverlodge Farms £400/Belgian Blue, O Stevenson £250/Aberdeen Angus, £235/Aberdeen Angus, £225/Aberdeen Angus, P Campbell £235/Fleckvieh, Moo Milk Ltd £135/Aberdeen Angus, £130/Aberdeen Angus, £130/Aberdeen Angus and A Keys £65/Friesian.

N Weir £500/Limousin, K McCullagh £355/Charolais, £310/Belgian Blue, £90/FR, £45/FR, A McKelvey £270/Belgian Blue, £255/Belgian Blue, O Stevenson £200/Swiss Brown, N Dinesmore £150/Holstein, £145/Holstein, £145/Holstein, £135/Holstein, £120/Ayrshire, Moo Milk Ltd £145/Aberdeen Angus, £50/FR, T McQuaid £120/Friesian, £120/Friesian, £100/Friesian, £100/Friesian, £100/Friesian, J Beattie £85/Friesian, £85/Friesian and A Keys £70/Friesian, £50/Friesian.