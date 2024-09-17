Drumderg Texels leads way at Enniskillen Show and sale of Texel Rams

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The NI Texel Breeders Club see their sale season well underway with breeders enjoying the continued demand for quality rams at their annual show and sale in Enniskillen. The club thank Jason Dixon for giving up his time to judge this year’s pre-sale show and Ian and Mark Crawford Farmcare/TopFlock for their ongoing support and sponsorship.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Dixon got proceedings underway with the Shearling ram class, awarding his first place rosette to Marcus Johnston,Killarbran Flock for his Sportsmans Cannon Ball exhibit, Killarbran Google, JNQ2300627(E2).which later sold for 880gns topping the shearling ram trade. Next in line for a rosette was Geoffrey Cathcart with Carnview Goldfinger, CGY2300965(1), a Garngour Escobar son out of a Forkins bred dam by Procters Cocktail. He later changed hands for 560gns. Claiming third place in Mr Dixon’s line-up was Andrew Hutchinson with Dynawhite Golden Boy, ANY2300470(E1). He is a Haddo Fortune son out of a Harestone Commander ewe and sold for 460gns.

Mr Dixon choose his first place and TopFlock champion from Adrian Liggett’s Corbo pen. This Mullan Game Changer son, Corbo Henry, LIG2400870(E2), is out of a Sportsmans Double Diamond dam and sold for 950gns. Claiming second place and the TopFlock Reserve Champion was Alistair Breen’s Drumderg exhibit, Drumderg Hennessy BQU2400993(E1). A Hilltop Golden Eye son out of a Sportsmans Cannon Ball dam, he went on to lead the sale at 1440gns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Drumderg pen continued to keep the buyers interest with penmates from the same sire selling for 1180gns; 1100gns and 920gns. Catching the judge’s eye for third place was Geoffrey Cathcart’s Carnview Hercules CGY2401058(E1), a Haymount First Class son out of a Mullan Eureka dam which later moved home for 1000gns. The sale averaged 675gns for 25 sold.

Champion Texel at Enniskillen Show & Sale from Adrian Liggett Corbo Flock

The NI Texel Breeder’s Club have further sales coming up with Ballymena 23rd Sept; Lisahally 26th September; Gortin 11th October and Ballymena 14th October. For further information contact Club Secretary on 07791679112. Catalogues available for download www.texel.uk.