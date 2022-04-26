Drumhill leads Aberdeen Angus trade at 5,100gns and 5,000gns

Enjoying the craic at the Native Breeds show and sale, held at Dungannon Farmersâ€TM Mart. Picture: Julie Hazelton

There was a steady demand with Aberdeen Angus bulls reaching heights of 5,100gns and 5,000gns. Following a complete clearance auctioneer Trevor Wylie confirmed that 11 bulls came under the hammer to average £3,847 each – an increase of £400 on last year’s sale.

Topping trade at 5,100gns was the male champion Drumhill Junior Eric W993 TSI+40 SRI+43 bred by Jonathan and Lisa Doyle, Cookstown. Born in June 2020, he was sired by the home-bred Nightingale Proud Jake G405 son, Drumhill Lord Hatfield R532 ET – 11,000gns intermediate and supreme Stirling champion in October 2016.

His dam is the Rawburn Lord Ross C216 daughter, Rawburn Joyful Erica H772, one of the herd’s foundation females and still going strong at fourteen-years of age. The male champion attracted numerous admirers and bidders, and was sold to Messrs DJ and JS Hatrick from Londonderry.

The second placed Home Farm Lord Harley X592 sold at 3,900gns for Fintan Keown, Belleek. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Judge Ben Sinnamon, whose family runs the Aughafad pedigree Aberdeen Angus and Charolais herds alongside a 60-cow commercial suckler enterprise said: “There was a good show of bulls, and the top end in each class were deserving winners. The champion really caught my eye. He has size, width and power and was a clear winner on the day.”

Drumhill Lord Hatfield R532 ET was also behind the breeding of the reserve male champion Island Farm Blackboy W751 TSI+43 SRI+50, bred by Kevin McOscar from Cookstown. This July 2020 entry was bred from the Tonley Jose Enrique N957 daughter, Blelack Blackbird S830, and sold for 4,400gns to Ivan Swaile from Rock, Dungannon.

Jonathan and Lisa Doyle also secured a bid of 5,000gns for the third placed Drumhill Quintin W026 TSI+44 SRI+54. Another by the home-bred Drumhill Lord Hatfield R532 ET, he was born in June 2020 is bred from Nightingale Queen Lois N699 – one of 50 cows in the herd. Buyer was Gary Young from Castlederg.

Four sons of Drumhill Lord Hatfield R532 ET averaged £4,804 at the Dungannon sale. Jonathan Doyle explained: “Lord Hatfield is a proven and consistent breeder. He was bought at Stirling in 2016 by Kevin McOscar as a stock bull for his Island Farm herd. I really liked his progeny and ended up buying the bull back.”

Third placed bull Drumhill Quintin W026 came under the hammer at 5,000gns for Jonathan and Lisa Doyle, Cookstown. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Kevin McOscar sold the fourth placed Island Farm Mattie W725 TSI+40 SRI+55 for 3,800gns. Born in April 2020, he was bred from the Abberton Eminem M285 daughter, Goulding Missie S810. This one was snapped up by Bill Henry from Cookstown.

The February 2021 Home Farm Lord Harley X592 sold at 3,900gns for Fintan Keown from Belleek. Sired by Intelagri Matteo, his dam is the Relaghan Noel daughter, Home Farm Lady Helena U286 – one of 10 pedigree and 25 commercial cows at the County Fermanagh-based farm. This second prize bull was a heifer’s calf and sold to dairy farmer James Arthur from Templepatrick.

The Matchett family’s noted Birches prefix sold three bulls at Dungannon to average £3,115 each. Leading their line-up at 3,500gns was the first bull into the salering, Birches Lord Jackpot W163 TSI+25 SRI+30. Born in April 2020 he is by the herd’s former stock bull, Carrigroe Fred, and is out of the Bunlahy Philip K248 daughter, Birches Lady Jenny N317. Buyer was dairy herd owner Robert Anderson from Dungannon.

Samantha Allen, and nephew Allen Shortt, sold the first placed Crew Lord Henry X065 TSI+29 SRI+31 for 3,300gns. This January 2021 entry was sired by Rawburn Lord Ross C216, and is out of the Wedderlie Blackbox J935 daughter, Mogeely Lady Hazel M224.

Judge Ben Sinnamon is pictured receiving a token of appreciation from NI Aberdeen Angus Club chairperson Hylda Mills, and secretary Cathy Oâ€TMHara. Picture: Julie Hazelton

The female champion was the yearling heifer Minran Missie X267 bred by Gordon and Rachel Elliott from Derrygonnelly. Sired by Rawburn Black Bush S420, she is bred from Goulding P Missie 902, and sold for 1,200gns to T Trouton from Dungannon.

Frank Moore, Newtownabbey, sold the four-year-old cow Crieve Bronagh’s Bonnie U685 for 3,000gns. This second calver was sired by Carlhurlie Forthex S129, and is out of a home-bred dam by Old Glenort Evolution L295. Included in the price was her February-born bull calf by Crieve Desperate Dan V711. Buyer was S Moore from Derrynoose, County Armagh.

Results:

Bull, born between 01/04/20 and 12/05/20 – 1, S and S Matchett, Birches Bellboy W222 by Carrigroe Kian; 2, S and S Matchett, Birches Bullseye W281 by Cheeklaw Emlyn P480; 3, S and S Matchett, Birches Lord Jackpot W163.

Aberdeen Angus male champion and 5,100gns sale leader at Dungannon was Drumhill Junior Eric W993 bred by Jonathan and Lisa Doyle, Cookstown. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Bull, born between 03/06/20 and 10/07/20 – 1, and male champion, Jonathan and Lisa Doyle, Drumhill Junior Eric W993 by Drumhill Lord Hatfield R532 ET; 2, and reserve male champion, Kevin McOscar, Island Farm Blackboy W751 by Drumhill Lord Hatfield R532 ET; 3, Jonathan and Lisa Doyle, Drumhill Quintin W026 by Drumhill Lord Hatfield R532 ET.

Bull, born between 05/01/20 and 09/05/21 – 1, Samantha Allen and Allen Shortt, Crew Lord Henry X065 by Rawburn Lord Ross C216; 2, Fintan Keown, Home Farm Lord Harley X592 by Intelagri Matteo; 3, James Porter, Old Glenort Predator X932 by Blelack Dakota U898 ET.

Heifer, born between 13/09/20 and 24/04/21 – 1, and female champion, Gordon and Rachel Elliott, Minran Missie X267 by Rawburn Black Bush S420 ET.

Nigel Fields exhibited the reserve male champion Island Farm Blackboy W751 bred by Kevin McOscar, Cookstown. He sold for 4,400gns. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Female champion was Minran Missie X267 bred by Gordon and Rachel Elliott, Derrygonnelly. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Keeping an eye on the Aberdeen Angus judging at the native breeds show and sale in Dungannon. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Dungannon Aberdeen Angus judge Ben Sinnamon. Picture: Julie Hazelton