Drumlegagh Oceana triumphant

Male Champion & Reserve Junior Champion - Ballykeel Prince from Seamus & Christine Connell

The show that is normally a major calendar event in May each year had been postponed until September due to COVID-19 and despite the spectator numbers at the gate being capped, Salers cattle numbers were not hampered and the quality of cattle in each and every class was extremely strong.

Neil’s pick of the day was Drumlegagh Oceana, an April 2019 born heifer that comes from a family line of Champions. Her dam and grand dam had both previously being crowned Champion at Balmoral. Bred by J & E A Elliott and ably brought out by stock person Kirsten Elliott, Oceana was sired by Drumlegagh Hamish and out of Drumlegagh Galaxy. Oceana lifted the Overall Champion title and the Highways Hotel Cup as well as the Wallets Marts Shield for the Best Homebred Animal.

J & E A Elliot also secured the Reserve Overall Championship title with Drumlegagh Poppy, a May 2020 Drumlegagh Hamish sired heifer out of Drumlegagh Larissa who had also been selected as the Balmoral 2021 Junior Champion

Lisnamaul Kelly and her bull calf at foot

Standing reserve to Poppy in the Junior Championship line up was Seamus Connell’s Male Champion Ballykeel Prince, a February 2020 born Imperial sired bull out of Ballykeel Mademoiselle.

The Salers Cattle Society Cup for the Best Pair and the Best Turned Out trophy went to B & P O’Kane of Lower Bolie Salers with Lower Bolie Ophra and Lower Bolie Princess.

The coveted Stockmans Shield was awarded to Hannah Burns assisting the Lisnamaul herd for her hard work and dedication throughout the whole show.

The Society would like to thank the organisers of Balmoral Show for hosting such a fabulous event in difficult circumstances and would also like to congratulate all the exhibitors for a fantastic display of Salers cattle.

Champion & Overall Champion Balmoral 2021, Drumlegagh Oceana & Drumlegagh Poppy from J & E A Elliott

599 COW, in calf or with calf at foot born on or before 31 December 2018: 1st Maginn PJ & Sons/Lisnamaul Salers, LISNAMAUL KELLY; Tag/Tattoo Number UK9371061 27113, H.B. Number UK9371061 27113 b. 20/10/2015 breeder. EXHIBITOR; s. SEAWELL FITZPATRICK d. LISNAMAUL BARBIE; Ear tag of calf 29703: 2nd Ballykeel Salers, INDIANA; Tag/Tattoo Number FR193610 6606, H.B. Number IMP2013022 b. 16/02/2013 breeder. Gaec Fourtet Fernand et David; s. GALANT d. ETNA; Ear tag of calf UK9 420096 0445 5; 3rd O Kane B & P, BROOKFIELDS ABBEY; Tag/Tattoo Number UK927295701335, H.B. Number GRW2015133 b. 08/03/2015 breeder. Mr G & Mrs R Wilson; s. BROWNHILL LAURENCE d. BROOKFIELD’S HIDI; Ear tag of calf UK952186803154; 4th Elliott J & E A, DRUMLEGAGH LUNA; Tag/Tattoo Number UK96518432073-1, H.B. Number UK96518432073-1 b. 04/01/2016 breeder. EXHIBITOR; s. GLADIATEUR d. DRUMLEGAGH GALAXY

600 HEIFER, born in 2019: 1st Elliott J & E A, DRUMLEGAGH OCEANA; Tag/Tattoo Number UK96518432258-4, H.B. Number UK96518432258-4 b. 01/04/2019 breeder. EXHIBITOR; s. DRUMLEGAGH HAMISH d. DRUMLEGAGH GALAXY; 2nd O Kane B & P, LOWER BOLIE OPHRA; Tag/Tattoo Number UK952186802782, H.B. Number UK952186802782 b. 03/04/2019 breeder. EXHIBITOR; s. MANOR LANE KRYPTON d. BROOKFIELD’S EVA

601 HEIFER, born on or after 1st January 2021: 1st Elliott J & E A, DRUMLEGAGH POPPY; Tag/Tattoo Number UK96518432316-6, H.B. Number UK96518432316-6 b. 25/05/2020 breeder. EXHIBITOR; s. DRUMLEGAGH HAMISH d. DRUMLEGAGH LARISSA; 2nd Maginn PJ & Sons/Lisnamaul Salers, LISNAMAUL PRINCESS; Tag/Tattoo Number UK9371061 29154, H.B. Number UK9371061 29154 b. 07/03/2020 breeder. EXHIBITOR; s. NEMO d. LISNAMAUL MOLLY; 3rd O Kane B & P, LOWER BOLIE PRINCESS; Tag/Tattoo Number UK952186802863, H.B. Number UK952186802863 b. 10/01/2020 breeder. EXHIBITOR; s. FOREZ d. BROOKFIELDS ABBEY; 4th Elliott J & E A, DRUMLEGAGH POLINA; Tag/Tattoo Number UK96518432328-4, H.B. Number UK96518432328-4 b. 18/06/2020 breeder. EXHIBITOR; s. DRUMLEGAGH LANCELOT d. DRUMLEGAGH KARIN; 5th Maginn PJ & Sons/Lisnamaul Salers, LISNAMAUL PATSY; Tag/Tattoo Number UK9371061 29305, H.B. Number UK9371061 29305 b. 08/04/2020 breeder. EXHIBITOR; s. HERBIN d. LISNAMAUL ANNA; 6th Ballykeel Salers, BALLYKEEL PENNY; Tag/Tattoo Number UK9 9 420096 0422 3, H.B. Number UK9 420096 0422 b. 14/02/2020 breeder. EXHIBITOR; s. ICARE d. IRENE; 7th Maginn PJ & Sons/Lisnamaul Salers, LISNAMAUL PIXIE; Tag/Tattoo Number UK9371061 29294, H.B. Number UK9371061 29294 b. 06/04/2020 breeder. EXHIBITOR; s. HERBIN d. LISNAMAUL HANNAH

602 BULL, up to 2 years old on day of Show (6 Entries): 1st Ballykeel Salers, BALLYKEEL PRINCE; Tag/Tattoo Number UK9 420096 0421 2, H.B. Number UK9 420096 0421 2 b. 12/02/2020 breeder. EXHIBITOR; s. IMPERIAL d. BALLYKEEL MADEMOISELLE; 2nd Maginn PJ & Sons/Lisnamaul Salers, LISNAMAUL PETER PAN; Tag/Tattoo Number UK9371061 29084, H.B. Number UK9371061 29084 b. 04/01/2020 breeder. EXHIBITOR; s. NEMO d. LISNAMAUL KELLY; 3rd O Kane B & P, LOWER BOLIE RAMBO; Tag/Tattoo Number UK952186803154, H.B. Number UK952186803154 b. 24/01/2021 breeder. EXHIBITOR; s. WHITEBOG CONVENER d. BROOKFIELDS ABBEY.

Reserve Overall Champion & Junior Champion Balmoral 202, Drumlegagh Poppy from J & E A Elliott

604 PAIR OF ANIMALS, bona fide the property of one exhibitor and entered in the classes for which they are eligible: 1st O Kane B & P; 2nd Elliott J & E A; 3rd Maginn PJ & Sons/Lisnamaul Salers; 4th Ballykeel Salers

Male Champion: Ballykeel Prince, Seamus Connell

Reserve Male Champion: Lisnamaul Peter Pan, P J Maginn & Sons

Junior Champion: Drumlegagh Poppy, J & E A Elliott

Overall Champion Balmoral 2021 Drumlegagh Oceana from J & E A Elliott

Reserve Junior Champion: Ballykeel Prince, Seamus Connell

Overall Champion (Highways Hotel Cup): Drumlegagh Oceana, J & E A Elliott

Reserve Overall Champion (Highways Hotel Cup): Drumlegagh Poppy, J & E A Elliott

Best Homebred Animal (Wallets Marts Shield): Drumlegagh Oceana, J & E A Elliott

Pairs (Salers Cattle Society Cup): B & P O’Kane, Lower Bolie Salers

Best Turned Out: B & P O’Kane, Lower Bolie Salers