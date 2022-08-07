Dry cows must receive the correct balance of minerals and vitamins

But fresh grass on its own is not a balanced diet for these. Specifically, it is deficient in a number of critically important trace minerals and vitamins.

Moreover, with grass growth rates having slowed down significantly on many farms over recent weeks, the reliability of grazing systems delivering the full nutritional requirements of these animals is further reduced.

It is crucially important that dry cows and first calving heifers, receive the correct balance of minerals and vitamins in the run-up to calving, according to Paul Elwood of HVS Animal Health.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dry cows and heifers now at grass, but due to calve over the coming weeks, need a trace element and vitamin boost now. Picture: Cliff Donaldson

“The start of the autumn dairy calving season is not that far off,” he added.

“And management decisions taken now will have a critical impact on milk production levels and quality over the coming months.

“Ensuring that cows receive the right balance of minerals and vitamins will help ensure that cows calve down with plenty of vigour and that they are not pre-disposed to metabolic disorders, such as Milk Fever and Ketosis.

“Calves will also be born with lots of vigour and colostrum quality will be such that newborns get the best possible start.”

Paul also confirmed that Liquid Gold Dairy, the ground-breaking mineral and vitamin drench from HVS, will ensure that dairy cows receive all of their micro trace element requirements.

“The product contains all of the minerals and vitamins required by dairy cows and young stock with Zinc, Manganese and Copper made available solely in a chelated form.

“Liquid Gold can be used on first calving heifers, cows at drying off prior to first service and with problem cows.

“The dosage rate is 100 mls per animal. On-farm trials have confirmed that the use of Liquid Gold Dairy will encourage stronger heats and reduce problems associated with retained cleansings and post calving metabolic disorders.”

He continued: “Calves will also be born with lots of vigour.”

The HVS Liquid Gold range represents a key breakthrough in the development of chelated mineral and vitamin drenches. Dairy farmers across Northern Ireland are now using the product and getting the performance benefits it can deliver.

A recent survey confirms a 20% increase in conception rates, comparing cows and heifers drenched with Liquid Gold Dairy with those that weren’t.

Paul also pointed out that high dry matter roughages – the preferred forage option for dry cows – do not contain the full complement of minerals and vitamins required by these animals.

He concluded: “It is critically important for milk producers to manage their in-calf heifers and dry cows properly. Where autumn calvers are concerned, decisions taken over the next few weeks will have an impact on the performance of these animals throughout their subsequent lactation.”