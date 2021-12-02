Dublin Horse Show: How to buy tickets, dates for next summer’s event and provisional programme

August 2022 will see the return of Longines FEI Nations CupTM Dublin Horse Show for the first time since 2019, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Dublin Horse Show will take place from 17 to 21 August inclusive.

Some of the best showjumping teams in the world will take part at the RDS event.

General admission and seated stand tickets for the 2022 Dublin Horse Show will go on sale today, Thursday 2 December.

They can be bought through Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner.

www.ticketmaster.ie/DublinHorseShow

The 2022 show will see the return of such favourites as, the Aga Khan Trophy, the Puissance and Ladies’ Day on the Thursday (18 August).

In addition, there will also be a shopping emporium with an extensive variety of outlets, including artisan food stalls.

The kids’ zone will also be returning with the Horseplay Hub, face-painting and pony rides.

Commenting on the ticket launch, Cian O’Connor, said: “I’m delighted to hear that tickets for the 2022 Dublin Horse Show are on sale now.

“The Dublin Horse Show is without doubt one of the greatest show jumping events in the world, and one we, Irish riders, strive to compete at each year. “Competing in Dublin in front of the home crowd is one of my main focuses for 2022, and now being based at home in Karlswood, Co. Meath, makes it even more special as a showcase for our horses and riders.”

The Dublin Horse Show is an integral part of the Irish summer, and every effort is being put into ensuring it returns full scale and that all visitors will have a truly memorable time.