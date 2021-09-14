Dungannon Dairy Sale resumes on 16th Sept
The Dungannon Dairy Sale resumes next week, with auctioneer Michael Taaffe confirming an entry of 108 fresh calved females and eight springing heifers.
Taking place at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart on Thursday 16th September, the auction will commence at 11.30am sharp!
Many of the Province’s leading pedigree Holstein herds are represented in the catalogue: Ardgonnell, Ards, Bannwater, Carrowcroft, Drumard, Drumgoon, Glasson, Greenisle, Hilltara, Kilvergan, Millfarm, Modelfarm and Topstall.
The fresh calved heifers and cows on offer are bred from top AI sires such as ABS Crimson, Skywalker, Applejax, Yoda, Kenobi, Rubi Haze, Guarantee, Casper, Hartley, Piston and Agronaut.
Rounding off the day’s offering is an entry of eight springing heifers consigned by David Buchanan. These heifers are bred from top cow families, including Roxy, Torch, Margot and Ruth, and were bred in the Aghyaran, Ardnasalem, Beechview, Burnhill, Carrowcroft and Monamore herds. Due to calve between September and December, they are in-calf to sexed semen, King Doc, Casper and Tatoo.
View the catalogue online at www.taaffeauctions.com, or via the Holstein Northern Ireland Facebook page.
Bidding is also available online. Download the LSL App, or log on to www.livestock-live.com to pre-sale and obtain online bidding approval. Further details from Taaffe Auctions on tel: 00353 41 9881288.