Dungannon Dairy Sale resumes on 16th Sept

Outlining plans for the Dungannon Dairy Sale on Thursday 16th September, are sponsor Ian Cummins, Irwins Feed, with Holstein NI chairman Iain McLean, and president James Walker. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

Taking place at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart on Thursday 16th September, the auction will commence at 11.30am sharp!

Many of the Province’s leading pedigree Holstein herds are represented in the catalogue: Ardgonnell, Ards, Bannwater, Carrowcroft, Drumard, Drumgoon, Glasson, Greenisle, Hilltara, Kilvergan, Millfarm, Modelfarm and Topstall.

The fresh calved heifers and cows on offer are bred from top AI sires such as ABS Crimson, Skywalker, Applejax, Yoda, Kenobi, Rubi Haze, Guarantee, Casper, Hartley, Piston and Agronaut.

Rounding off the day’s offering is an entry of eight springing heifers consigned by David Buchanan. These heifers are bred from top cow families, including Roxy, Torch, Margot and Ruth, and were bred in the Aghyaran, Ardnasalem, Beechview, Burnhill, Carrowcroft and Monamore herds. Due to calve between September and December, they are in-calf to sexed semen, King Doc, Casper and Tatoo.

View the catalogue online at www.taaffeauctions.com, or via the Holstein Northern Ireland Facebook page.