Dungannon Dairy Sale resumes on 18 September
The catalogue includes 90 fresh calved heifers and cows, and 70 young stock, which includes 16 springing and served heifers, 36 bulling heifers, spring and autumn born heifer calves.
Generously sponsored by Irwins Feed, the sale gets underway at 11.30am prompt.
Entries have been received by leading pedigree herds, Ardmore, Ards (21), Bannwater, Carrowcroft, Castletru, Dunbanard, Hilltara (32), Kilvergan and Newry.
The milking cows and heifers on offer are daughters of top proven AI sires, including Renegade, Rubicon, Ranger-Red, Rager-Red, Chase, Lambda and Hampshire.
Included in the sale is a major reduction of youngstock from Ivor Broomfield’s Moneyquin Herd. This entry comprises of 50 head and includes 16 springing heifers, due September to November to leading sexed AI bulls; 16 bulling heifers, 16 autumn 2024 and spring 2025 heifer calves, plus two August and September born heifer calves.
This Moneyquin offering features deep pedigreed heifers from the herd’s top cow families. Included in the catalogue are 10 red and whites, plus six pedigree Brown Swiss heifers from the renowned USA Snickerdoodle and Hilltop Acres Destiny cow families.
Cyril Gibson is selling 20 bulling heifers from his Glenure prefix. These heifers are bred from top cow families, Judie, Jennifer and Bertha. They are daughters of leading AI bulls such as Progenesis, Troy, Mystique, Animation, DG Stewart, Pine-Tree Pursuit and Holysmokes.
View the catalogue online at www.taaffeauctions.com. Alternatively, contact Michael or Brian at Taaffe Auctions for further details tel: 00353 41 9881288.
Online bidding will be available on sale day via Marteye.ie