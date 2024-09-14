The 2024/25 Dungannon Dairy Sale schedule kicks off on Thursday, September 19 at 11.30am.

Taking place at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart, the event is conducted by Taaffe Auctions and generously sponsored by Irwin’s Feed. Included in the catalogue are one service age bull, 130 fresh calved heifers and young cows, and four springing heifers. The auction gets underway at 11.30am.

First lot into the salering is a 17-month-old bull from George and Jason Booth’s Beechview Herd. Sired by S-S-I PR Renegade, he is bred from 19 generations of VG and EX dams from the renowned Sleepy-Hollow Papoose cow family.

The milking portion of the catalogue has attracted entries from top herds: Ards (34), Ballywell, Beechview (11), Bloomhill, Carrowcroft, Derrymore (nine), Glasson, Hilltara (31), Kilvergan (11), Modelfarm (14) and Raymond Johnston. All females selling are daughters of leading AI sires, including: Rubicon, Helix, Rubels-Red, Arino-Red, Radical, A2P2, Luster-P, Applejax, Almamater, Robin-Red, Mingus, Lambda, Capone and Limited-P. Rounding off the sale are four springing heifers (three to five months in-calf).

Holstein NI chairman Paul Dunn; Duncan Anderson, Irwin’s Feed, spponsor; and committee member Mark Logan. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

Online bidding will be available on the day via Marteye.ie

Taaffe Auctions clients who were previously registered with LSL and also have Marteye accounts will be automatically approved for online bidding. All other clients will receive a text message advising them how to re-register in advance of the sale. View the catalogue online at www.taaffeauctions.com

Alternatively, contact Michael or Brian on 00353 41 9881288, or log on to Taaffe Auctions and Holstein NI Facebook pages for updates.