Dungannon farmer convicted for failure to present animals for TB testing
A Dungannon farmer was convicted at Dungannon Court today (Monday 9 October) for failure to present all of his animals for tuberculosis (TB) testing.
Published 9th Oct 2023, 17:25 BST- 1 min read
Ian Stanley Boyd, (56) of Pomeroy Road, Dungannon, pleaded guilty and was fined £1,500 plus a £15 offender levy.
The case arose following Mr Boyd’s refusal to present his animals for TB testing when requested. This is in contravention of Article 3(2)(b) of the Tuberculosis (Examination and Testing) Scheme Order (Northern Ireland) 1999, contrary to Article 52(1) of the Diseases of Animals (Northern Ireland) Order 1981.