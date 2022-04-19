Dungannon venue for Aberdeen Angus entry

Catalogues are available for the Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society’s regional show and sale at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart.

Taking place on Tuesday 19th April, the sale has attracted an entry of 15 pedigree bulls, two pedigree heifers, and a cow with bull calf at foot.

Judging gets underway at 10.30am, with judging in the capable hands of pedigree breeder Ben Sinnamon from Pomeroy. The sale will commence at noon.

Bulls catalogued range in age from April 2020 to May 2021 and are consigned by high health status herds participating in the AFBI and SAC schemes. All bulls have been DNA sire verified and will be veterinary inspected prior to the sale.

Entries have been received from 10 of the Province’s leading herds, Birches (4), Coolermoney (2), Crew, Crieve, Drumhill (2), Home Farm (2), Island Farm (2), Minran, Old Glenort (2) and Tullybryan.

The bulls on offer are sons of top AI sires and prolific stock bulls including Carrigroe Fred, Netherton Americano M703, Carrigroe Kian, Keirsbeath Karma S539, Rawburn Lord Ross C216, the 2017 Balmoral Show reserve champion Cheeklaw Emlyn P480, Intelagri Matteo, Weeton Panther S498, the 11,000gns Stirling (Oct 2016) intermediate and supreme champion Drumhill Lord Hatfield R532, the 7,000gns Stirling (Oct 2019) breed champion Blelack Dakota U898, and Linton Gilbertines Dubliner R970.

Frank Moore is offering a four-year-old cow from his Crieve herd. Sired by Carlhurlie Forthex S129, she is selling with her February-born Crieve Desperate Dan V711 bull calf at foot. Heifers catalogued include a September 2020 born Netherton Americano M703 daughter, and a yearling entry by Rawburn Black Bush S420.

Aberdeen Angus is highly regarded world-wide for its many traits including short gestation, ease of calving, fertility, longevity, and the ability to thrive in low input systems.