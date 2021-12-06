Dungannon venue for Aberdeen Angus entry on Tuesday, April 20

Rory Best's Loughans Moaning W591, the reserve male champion at this year's Balmoral Show, is one of 22 bulls catalogued for the Aberdeen Angus Society's show and sale at Dungannon on Tuesday 7th December. Picture: Alfie Shaw

Taking place on Tuesday, 7th December the sale has attracted an entry of 22 bulls and one pedigree maiden heifer.

Judging gets underway at 10.30am, with entries coming under scrutiny from Alwyn Armour, Woodvale Herd, Dromara, County Down. The sale will commence at noon.

Bulls catalogued range in age from January 2020 to October 2020 and are consigned by high health status herds participating in the AFBI and SAC schemes. All bulls have been DNA sire verified and will be veterinary inspected prior to the sale.

Entries have been received from 11 of the Province’s leading herds: Coltrim, Coolermoney, Dartrey, Drumhill, Drummeer, Island Farm, Loughans, Lurgaboy, Macknagh, Prospect and Tynan.

The bulls on offer are sons of top AI sires and prolific stock bulls including Friarstown, Evolver N274, Prospect Black Peal S506, Woodvale Kool Jaguar P633, Rawburn Bannockburn T628, Rawburn Jagger Eric R094, Drumhill Lord Hampton R414, Schivas Captain Black U656, Dartrey Elliott S467, Drummeer Black Boss T807, Coltrin Black Bando T874, Haymount War Smith R578, Drumhill Lord Hatfield R532, Hallington Evo L333, Belack Evermore T231, Elliott Bravo T452 and Loughans Elliot U666.

The Drummeer Herd is offering a ten-month-old heifer sired by the Wedderlie Blackbox J935 son, Drummeer Lord Thunder U017. She is bred from Drummeer Beauty U877.

Aberdeen Angus is highly regarded world-wide for its many traits including short gestation, ease of calving, fertility, longevity, and the ability to thrive in low input systems.

Auctioneer Trevor Wylie commented: “This is a sale not to be missed. The catalogue features an unrivalled selection of bulls suitable for dairy and suckler herd owners.”

Further details and catalogues from Dungannon Farmers’ Mart tel: 028 8772 2727. Alternatively, view the catalogue online at www.aberdeen-angus.co.uk.