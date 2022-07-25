Dungannon venue for Annual Premier Sale of Charollais Sheep

The Annual Premier Sale of Charollais Sheep will begin with a show at 9.30am, followed by the sale at 12noon in Dungannon Market.

Fifteen shearling and senior rams, 132 ram lambs and 18 ewe lambs are included in the catalogue.

Judging the pre-sale show will be National Charollais Sheep chairman, Mr Charles Sercombe of the Dalby Flock from Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lornbrook group which won the Interbreed Group of Three at Castlewellan Show.

All sheep are eligible for immediate export to Southern Ireland, UK and Europe on day of sale.

Online bidding is available through LSL Auctions - to register contact Dungannon Mart on Tel. 028 87722727.

Catalogues can be viewed online at www.charollaissheep.com

The National Charollais Premier Sale, which took place in Worcester Market at the beginning of this month, saw prices peak at 15,000gns for a ram lamb from the Wernfawr Flock, with an overall average of 1,353gns for 102 ram lambs, 1,810gns for 23 shearling rams, and £1,271 for nine shearling ewes.

Danske Bank are once again sponsoring the Charollais Sheep Premier Show and Sale in Dungannon Market on Monday 25 th July, Show 9.30 Sale 12 Noon Danske Bank Senior Agri Manager Mark Forsythe is pictured with son Jack and Trevor Bell of the Lornbrook Flock who won the prestigious Danske Bank/NISA Ewe Competition at Castlewellan Show

This sale is a prime opportunity, not only for pedigree breeders to purchase new bloodlines, but also the commercial farmer who will be able to choose from the cream of the flocks.

Purchasing a high quality ram is an important part of sheep breeding and is every bit as important to the commercial farmer as the pedigree breeder.

In the current uncertain climate with costs rising, farmers need to look at how to be more efficient, and one of the most effective ways is to produce lambs with good live weight gain that will be ready for market in as short a period as possible.

Using a Charollais ram has the potential to achieve this. A key feature for many commercial farmers using Charollais is their growth rate.