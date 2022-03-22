Dungannon venue for Simmental bulls and females

Auctioneer Trevor Wylie has confirmed an entry of 24 bulls, 13 females and a selection of cross-bred Simmental females. Judging commences at 10.00am, and is in the capable hands of Sean McGarry from the Clonguish Herd based in Longford. The sale will get underway at noon.

Many of the Province’s leading herds are represented in the catalogue, including: Ashland, Bridgewater Farm, Camus, Cladymore, Coolcran, Coolcrannel, Corrick, Dressogue, Drumacritten, Drumagarner, Drumlone, Drumsamney, Edenbann, Haystar, Hiltonstown, Kilbride Farm, Lisglass, Rehall, Robgill and Slievenagh.

The bulls on offer range in age from May 2020 to March 2021, while the females selling were born between October 2019 and April 2021. All entries will be veterinary inspected prior to the sale, and sold under the auspices of the National Beef Association.

Auctioneer Trevor Wylie is set to conduct the British Simmental Societyâ€TMs regional show and sale at Dungannon Farmersâ€TM Mart on 25th March. Picture: Mullagh Photography

NI Simmental Cattle Breeders’ Club chairman Keith Nelson said: “This is an official society sale and prospective bidders can buy with confidence knowing that all animals come from herds participating in a CheCS approved herd health scheme. They are also sire DNA verified and vaccinated for BVD.

“The forthcoming Dungannon sale will give dairy farmers, suckler herd owners and beef producers an opportunity to secure top-quality pedigree bulls and females.

The bulls and females on offer are progeny of proven AI sires and stock bulls such as Delfur Decider, Curaheen Gunshot, Dermotstown Delboy, Kilbride Farm Bantry, Islavale Cracker, Team Celtic, Islavale Frontier, Islavale Invincible, Seafort Gill, Blackford Hero, Sneumgaard Imperator, Kilbride Farm Jetstream, Woodhall Ferrari, Kilbride Farm Comber, Ashland Brandy, Curaheen Dickens, Kilbride Farm Delboy, Monaduff Snorter, Edenbann Emperor, Rabawn Flame, Lissadell King VIP, Atlox Dixon, Saltire Impressive, and Newbiemains Interceptor.

The dual-purpose Simmental breed offers numerous characteristics and boasts tremendous maternal and terminal traits, giving it a competitive edge when it comes to profitability.

2021: Lisglass Leo was the reserve senior Simmental champion at the Four-Breed Calf Show in November. He is included in the catalogue for next weekâ€TMs Simmental Society sale in Dungannon. Picture: David Porter

Simmental females are fertile, docile, and have great mothering instincts, coupled with plenty of milk; while Simmental progeny have excellent growth rates and are economical to finish.

For eight years the ICBF at Tully has conducted performance trials on various native and continental breeds, and the Simmental breed is consistently coming out on top. A recent progeny trial in New Zealand also identified the Simmental for its superior growth rates and eating quality.

The latest trial results from Tully, published in January, show that Simmental steers finished earlier than other continental breeds, while the females produced up to four times more milk.

Keith Nelson added: “Simmental ticks all the boxes. Tully trial results show Simmentals have the lowest calving difficulty, the second shortest gestation length, and the lowest mortality rate when compared to other continental breeds. This equals more live calves and more profit.

“Using a Simmental sire will improve the genetic merit of a herd on a number of key traits.”

View the catalogue online at www.britishsimmental.co.uk, or see pictures of the lots on offer at www.simmentalmarket.co.uk. Follow NI Simmental Cattle Breeders’ Club on Facebook for regular updates.