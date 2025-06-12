Dungannon’s apple cider vinegar in line for top organic award

Natural Umber is a finalist at UK’s only organic awards.

NORTHERN Ireland’s Natural Umber is a finalist at UK’s only organic awards.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dungannon-based business impressed the judges in the Best of Organic Market (BOOM) Awards category for “Best of Organic Oils, Vinegars and Dressings”, with their Organic Apple Cider Vinegar making it into the final four.

Natural Umber’s Organic Apple Cider Vinegar is up against the best that the UK organic market has to offer and faced a rigorous judging process by a professional panel of industry judges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards, run by leading organic certifier Soil Association Certification in partnership with headline sponsor Ocado, honour the brands, organisations and people behind the UK’s organic industry.

Food and drink products entered into the BOOM Awards are blind taste-tested by an all-star panel of judges which include 2024 BBC Masterchef winner Brin Pirathapan, chef and broadcaster Romy Gill, food writers and chefs Xanthe Clay and Jenny Chandler, food and drink expert and TV presenter Andy Clarke, The Great British Bake Off star and TV presenter Briony May Williams and food writer and blogger Shonette Laffy.

The finalists are being announced at a time when the UK’s organic market has not only shown exceptional growth, but is significantly outperforming non-organic.

The market grew 7.3 per cent in 2024 with total sales of £3.7bn, double what they were just 10 years ago (2014 – £1.86bn) according to Soil Association Certification’s Organic Market Report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organic has seen continual growth because it answers consumers’ demands for health and sustainability, particularly with younger Gen Z consumers. Seven out of 10 shoppers say that they intentionally buy organic food and drink (Organic Research Centre, 2024).

“Being named as a finalist at the UK’s only organic awards is extremely exciting, and reflects the hard work that goes into our product,” says Natural Umber director Luke Mackle.

“Our Apple Cider Vinegar is made using only 100% organic apples. We use our unique two-step fermentation process to create the product which retains as much of the apples and sweet taste as possible. No sugar, sweeteners, water or other ingredients are added. In fact, it took us six years to perfect this taste.”

The BOOM Awards are not Natural Umber’s first rodeo – the brand was previously awarded the coveted “3 Great Taste stars” from the Guild of Fine Foods in London, and they also went on to win the Golden Fork for Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also won gold in the Vinegar category at the Irish Food Awards, Blas na hEireann.

However, the BOOMs – which are the UK’s only awards exclusively for the organic market – have been the first time the brand has battled exclusively against other organic brands.

“We’re proud to work in ways that support nature and the environment and we know in the past 12 months or so this has become more and more important to our customers,” adds Luke.

“We've been producing apples in the UK and Ireland for over 50 years, and despite only launching the Apple Cider Vinegar in 2018, there’s already been so much recognition of our organic product in the industry.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Soil Association certification commercial and marketing director Georgia Phillips said: “We are delighted to see Natural Umber named as a finalist.”

Luke continues: “Demand is growing for organic products as consumers are looking for nutritious food that is grown in a way that’s better for the environment.

“Organic offers vital solutions for climate and nature, which is why we’re so excited to see brands like Natural Umber getting excellent results.”

Natural Umber, which is available in select M&S Food Halls across the UK and Ireland, is going up against Citizens of Soil, MANI Organic and Willy’s ACV to be crowned the Best in Organic Oils, Vinegars and Dressings.

The BOOM Awards ceremony will be held at Paintworks, Bristol, home of the Soil Association, on Thursday, July 10.