Dungiven farm to host NSA Sheep NI 2025 on July 1st

Taking place on Tuesday 1 July 2025, at the beautiful McFarlane Family Farm in Dungiven, this is your chance to experience the best of Northern Ireland's sheep farming industry.

This year’s event was formally launched on Wednesday and representatives were on hand from sponsors ABP (Sheepdog trials), NI Texel Society (Young Shepherd competition), Dunbia, Ulster Wool, Shearwell, Provita and Elanco.

Speaking at the launch Edward Adamson thanked the host farmers Alwyn and Joanne and the sponsors whom he described as ‘the backbone’ of the event.

The first sheep event took place in 2007 at Ballymena Market and has grown from strength to strength with the 2023 event the first one held on farm.

NSA Sheep NI 2025 is set in a prime location. The McFarlane Family Farm provides a stunning backdrop and practical setting for showcasing livestock and agricultural equipment.

Alongside the extensive range of trade stands, Sheep NI 2025 offers a packed schedule of educational seminars, sheepdog trials, and catering, ensuring there's something for everyone to enjoy.

As well as the 20 breeds of sheep on display, there will be a range of trade stands on every aspect of farming from management and health, data collection and livestock performance.

There will also be a number of seminars on the day including animal health delivered by Moredun, soil health and soil nutrition and the final seminar focusing on funding for sheep delivered by Darren Carty.

Practical demonstrations will include how farmers can apply anthelmintics or vaccinations more effectively and efficiently for better and more responsible use, practical workshops and practical demonstrations.

Host farmers Alwyn and Joanne are third generation farmers on their farm near Dungiven.

They run around 1400 ewes under the Benbradagh prefix, as well as 75 cows on 300 acres arable and 700 acres of hill.

Alwyn explained: “We mainly have Mule ewes, Blueleicester Blackfaced cross, we run a pedigree flock of Blackies and a pedigree flock of Border Leicesters and a small pedigree flock of Texels.

"The management system for us is just routine – we stick to our dates, we stick to what we do at the exact same time every year, we don’t change. The tups go out at the same time, the pre tupping drenches are all done by date – same time, routinely year in, year out.

"Scanning percentages are averaging probably over the last ten or 15 years at 208/210%. We have had it up as far as 214% and with individual batches scanned – when I call an individual batch you are talking 200 ewes, scanning up into 234% at one stage.

"We have nearly all Texel tups. We were all Texel and we tried a couple of other breeds in between them, but we have gone back all Texel again because that works with our system,” Alwyn added.

"90% of our Texel Mule ewe lambs go on for breeding again and the tup lambs are all either finished fat or sold as stores. Depending on the time of the year if there is a lot of grass about we try to finish as many as we can as grass starts to get scarce for the ewes for coming in again for tupping.

"We are very specific – routine and dates and we have got a system which is working for us, so we don’t change it. We have tried other wee bits and pieces but I just went back to the one that works the best.”

Visitors to the farm will be able to see Alwyn and Joanne’s sheep and hear how they manage the flocks.

Admission cost at entrance – Tickets - £10, NSA members Free (on production of current membership card, one free entry - unless a joint membership) Children under 16 free

Venue – McFarlane Family Farm, 22 Gortnagross Rd,, Dungiven, BT47 4QP. Time: 9.20 am to 5.30pm.

