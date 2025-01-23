Dungiven YFC hold AGM and pudding party in the Guild Hall

Dungiven YFC 25/26 committee back row: Laura Fulton, Eoin Smyth, Rebecca Nicholl, Alex McMichael, Amy Young, Naomi Connell, Sarah Henderson, John Baird, Sam Patterson and Robert Mullan. Front row: PRO, Emma Douglas, treasurer, Jill Fulton, chairperson, Stewart Mills, Moneymore YFC, president, Matthew Gault and club leader, Claire Young. Picture: Dungiven YFC

Dungiven YFC’s annual general meeting and pudding party was held on Wednesday, January 15, 2025 in the Guild Hall, Dungiven.

A big thank you to YFCU past president and Moneymore YFC member Stewart Mills for coming to chair the club’s meeting.

Well done to past committee and all the hard work they have done this past year for the club.

Afterwards members enjoyed a pudding party supplied by committee, everyone left with full belly’s.

Claire Fulton, Grace Semple and Eva Whiteside at Dungiven YFC's annual general meeting and pudding party. Picture: Dungiven YFC

Congratulations to the new office bearers elected for the next year ahead.

President, Matthew Gault, deputy president, Zara Fulton, club leader, Claire Young, assistant club leader, Joanna Mullan, secretary, Hannah Connell, assistant secretary, John Baird, treasurer, Jill Fulton, assistant treasurer, Alex McMichael, PRO, Emma Douglas, assistant PRO, Amy Young, council representative, Zara Fulton, UFU representative, Sam Patterson, grants co-ordinator, Hannah Connell, sports co-ordinator, Naomi Connell, stock judging co-ordinator, Alex McMichael, show representative, Matthew Gault, junior representative, Sarah Henderson, additional committee, Laura Fulton, Olivia Smyth, Rebecca Nicholl, Robert Mullan and Eoin Smyth.

Enjoying their night out at Dungiven YFC's annual general meeting and pudding party. Picture: Dungiven YFC

Ethan Wylie, Henry Connell and Ollie Beveridge at Dungiven YFC's annual general meeting and pudding party. Picture: Dungiven YFC