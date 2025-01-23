Dungiven YFC hold AGM and pudding party in the Guild Hall
A big thank you to YFCU past president and Moneymore YFC member Stewart Mills for coming to chair the club’s meeting.
Well done to past committee and all the hard work they have done this past year for the club.
Afterwards members enjoyed a pudding party supplied by committee, everyone left with full belly’s.
Congratulations to the new office bearers elected for the next year ahead.
President, Matthew Gault, deputy president, Zara Fulton, club leader, Claire Young, assistant club leader, Joanna Mullan, secretary, Hannah Connell, assistant secretary, John Baird, treasurer, Jill Fulton, assistant treasurer, Alex McMichael, PRO, Emma Douglas, assistant PRO, Amy Young, council representative, Zara Fulton, UFU representative, Sam Patterson, grants co-ordinator, Hannah Connell, sports co-ordinator, Naomi Connell, stock judging co-ordinator, Alex McMichael, show representative, Matthew Gault, junior representative, Sarah Henderson, additional committee, Laura Fulton, Olivia Smyth, Rebecca Nicholl, Robert Mullan and Eoin Smyth.
