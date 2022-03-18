Dungiven YFC hold annual dinner dance and prize giving

What a fantastic night was had by all with 125 guests in attendance.

Dungiven YFC congratulates all the amazing prize winners.

Thanks are also extended to guest speaker Hannah Kirkpatrick, YFCU vice president, who was in attendance at the night.

Dungiven YFC wish to also thank the White Horse Hotel for their fantastic hospitality.

Thanks to the Indigo Band for a great night of entertainment and for keeping Dungiven YFC on the dance floor

A special mention must go to everyone who kindly donated items for the raffle, their support is greatly appreciated.

1. John Patterson received the Co Londonderry Johnston Gilpin cup for farm safety under 18s and Laura Fulton received the Londonderry Co committee cup for beef judging in Ulster Young Farmer competition at Dungiven YFC annual dinner dance Photo Sales

2. Amy Young received the Co Londonderry Henry Cup for Public speaking prepared 12-14. Matthew Gault received second place in the efficiency competition county club lleader certificate and Zara Fulton holds the county chairman’s challenge shield won by Dungiven YFC at the Dungiven YFC annual dinner dance and prize giving celebrated at the White horse Hotel Photo Sales

3. Amy Young received the junior home management shield, Olivia Smyth received the home management cup and Charlotte Conn received the Carmichael Shield for best new member Photo Sales

4. Poppy Miller received the RA Eaton Cup for dairy cattle judging and the under 18 stock judging cup. Matthew Warnock received the Robinson Cup for beef judging at the Dungiven YFC annual dinner dance Photo Sales