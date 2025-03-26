Dungiven Young Farmers’ Club hold annual dinner dance and prize distribution

Dungiven Young Farmers’ Club hope you all enjoyed yourselves as much as they did.

Thank you to the guest speaker Richard Beattie (YFCU president) and wife Lynsay for coming along and celebrating another successful year of Dungiven YFC with the club.

A big thank you to the Bushtown Hotel for their fantastic hospitality. The meal was absolutely delicious.

A special mention must go to everyone who donated and contributed to the club's raffle.

A massive well done to all the prize winners. All their hard work and dedication over the year does not go unnoticed.

And a big thanks has to go to club leader Claire and club secretary Hannah that keeps the club going from strength to strength behind the scenes.

Dungiven Young Farmers’ Club are grateful for all you both do for the club over the year.

Dungiven YFC prize winners 2025

R A Eaton Cup for dairy cattle judging

Alex McMichael

James Gibson Cup for sheep judging

Claire Young

Robinson Cup for beef judging

Ryan Douglas and Laura Fulton

Bayer Under 18 stock judging cup

William Semple

BOCM Silock over 18 stock judging cup

Claire Young

Boyd Douglas Cup for best under 16 in public speaking

Claire Fulton

Mr and Mrs William Ross Cup for best under 18 in public speaking

Amy Young

Ulster Farmers' Union Cup for best over 18 in public speaking

Joanna Mullan

Reverend Houston Cup for best under 18 in CEO competitions

Claire Fulton

David and Margaret Robinson Cup for best over 18 in CEO competitions

Laura Fulton

Junior home management shield

Amy Young

Senior home management cup

Rebecca Nicholl

Carmichael Shield for best new member

Darcey Dale

Nicholl Perpetual Cup

Aaron Wilson

County Londonderry Awards

Ushers Cup for public speaking 14-16

First, Claire Fulton

Second, Amy Young

Home safety under 18

Second, Amy Young

NI Awards

Public speaking prepared 21-25

Third, Joanna Mullan

1 . Laura Fulton receiving the David and Margaret Robinson cup for best over 18 and CEO competitions with special guest Lynsay Beattie at the Dungiven YFC annual dinner dance and prize distribution. Picture: Dungiven YFC Laura Fulton receiving the David and Margaret Robinson cup for best over 18 and CEO competitions with special guest Lynsay Beattie at the Dungiven YFC annual dinner dance and prize distribution. Picture: Dungiven YFC Photo: Dungiven YFC Photo Sales

2 . Laura Fulton receiving the Robinson cup for beef judging from special guest Lynsay Beattie at the Dungiven YFC annual dinner dance and prize distribution. Picture: Dungiven YFC Laura Fulton receiving the Robinson cup for beef judging from special guest Lynsay Beattie at the Dungiven YFC annual dinner dance and prize distribution. Picture: Dungiven YFC Photo: Dungiven YFC Photo Sales

3 . Amy Young receiving the Mr and Mrs William Ross cup for best under 18 in public speaking at the Dungiven YFC annual dinner dance and prize distribution. Picture: Dungiven YFC Amy Young receiving the Mr and Mrs William Ross cup for best under 18 in public speaking at the Dungiven YFC annual dinner dance and prize distribution. Picture: Dungiven YFC Photo: Dungiven YFC Photo Sales