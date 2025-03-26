Dungiven Young Farmers’ Club hold annual dinner dance and prize distribution

Dungiven Young Farmers’ Club hope you all enjoyed yourselves as much as they did.
Thank you to the guest speaker Richard Beattie (YFCU president) and wife Lynsay for coming along and celebrating another successful year of Dungiven YFC with the club.
A big thank you to the Bushtown Hotel for their fantastic hospitality. The meal was absolutely delicious.
A special mention must go to everyone who donated and contributed to the club's raffle.
A massive well done to all the prize winners. All their hard work and dedication over the year does not go unnoticed.
And a big thanks has to go to club leader Claire and club secretary Hannah that keeps the club going from strength to strength behind the scenes.
Dungiven Young Farmers’ Club are grateful for all you both do for the club over the year.
Dungiven YFC prize winners 2025
R A Eaton Cup for dairy cattle judging
Alex McMichael
James Gibson Cup for sheep judging
Claire Young
Robinson Cup for beef judging
Ryan Douglas and Laura Fulton
Bayer Under 18 stock judging cup
William Semple
BOCM Silock over 18 stock judging cup
Claire Young
Boyd Douglas Cup for best under 16 in public speaking
Claire Fulton
Mr and Mrs William Ross Cup for best under 18 in public speaking
Amy Young
Ulster Farmers' Union Cup for best over 18 in public speaking
Joanna Mullan
Reverend Houston Cup for best under 18 in CEO competitions
Claire Fulton
David and Margaret Robinson Cup for best over 18 in CEO competitions
Laura Fulton
Junior home management shield
Amy Young
Senior home management cup
Rebecca Nicholl
Carmichael Shield for best new member
Darcey Dale
Nicholl Perpetual Cup
Aaron Wilson
County Londonderry Awards
Ushers Cup for public speaking 14-16
First, Claire Fulton
Second, Amy Young
Home safety under 18
Second, Amy Young
NI Awards
Public speaking prepared 21-25
Third, Joanna Mullan
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.