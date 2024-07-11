Dunville’s1808 Belfast TradFest Irish Whiskey is available to purchase online from Echlinville Distillery.

DUNVILLE’S Irish Whiskey in Kircubbin is collaborating with TradeFest to release an exclusive whiskey bottling to celebrate Ireland’s fastest growing festival of traditional music.

Dunville’s 1808 Belfast TradFest Irish Whiskey is a modern blend of malt, grain and pot still whiskeys from Dunville’s ‘The Spirit of Belfast’, featuring a bespoke Belfast TradFest label.

Finished in Bourbon and Virgin American Oak casks, the limited release of 300 bottles at 46% abv will be available to purchase from Maddens Bar, The Garrick Bar, The Friend at Hand Whiskey Shop and online from Echlinville Distillery from July 21, priced £55.

The whiskey can also be sampled by the glass, exclusively at Belfast TradeFest Trail across the city from July 21-28.

Séamus Óg Birt, from Dunville’s Irish Whiskey, said: “As The Spirit of Belfast, Dunville’s Irish Whiskey has been at the heart of this city since 1808, so we are delighted to partner with Belfast’s fastest growing cultural celebration with its first ever festival whiskey release.

“This whiskey is the latest release from Dunville’s 1808 Casked In Bond Series, which sees us collaborate with bars and specialist retailers on bespoke bottlings. Given Dunville’s and Belfast TradFest’s shared relationships with iconic venues across Belfast, it makes perfect sense for us to work together to create this limited-edition whiskey.

“We are looking forward to an exciting week of traditional music, song and dance in bars across the city from 21-28 July, particularly the Dunville’s Irish Whiskey Session Trail which features over 70 trad sessions in seventeen of Belfast’s best loved pubs.

“Dunville’s1808 Belfast TradFest Irish Whiskey release will be available to sample at all Session Trail venues and the Dunville’s team will be on hand throughout the week with whiskey tastings, cocktails, festival promotions and special serves in partnership with some of Belfast’s finest bars.

“Belfast TradFest is now in its sixth year, and each year it gets bigger and better, attracting performers and visitors from around the world. The festival showcases all that is great about our city, its people and our love of traditional music, song and dance. It is a true celebration of The Spirit of Belfast.

“Whether you are a seasoned musician, an aspiring performer or a casual listener, we invite everyone to come along and enjoy the Session Trail with a dram of Dunville’s Irish Whiskey in hand.”

The Dunville’s Irish Whiskey Session Trail line-up features some of Ireland’s finest traditional performers. Sessions are two hours long, with the second hour providing the opportunity for aspiring musicians to join in. Each session promises great music, fantastic whiskey and Belfast’s famous hospitality. It’s the perfect way to spend a summer’s evening in the city.

The Belfast TradFest Dunville’s Irish Whiskey Session Trail features over 70 sessions in seventeen of Belfast’s best loved pubs, including Maddens Bar, The Garrick, Kelly’s Cellars, The Deer’s Head, The John Hewitt, The Sunflower, The Duke of York and Hatfield House.