Dutch funk band to bring some exciting new sounds to this year’s Jazz Festival

THE City of Derry Jazz and Big Band Festival is a firm favourite of music-lovers locally and nationally, getting the chance to see and hear their favourite musicians in various venues across the city.

But what most love it for is getting to see and experience new acts from around the world, which they might not have had the opportunity to do before.

This year, one of those exciting new groups is Dutch soul sensations The Tibbs.

Bringing their electrifying, high-energy soul to the festival, The Tibbs deliver a fresh yet nostalgic groove, blending Rhythm & Blues with Funk, Ska and Pop elements. Their free gig will take place upstairs in Sandino’s on the Friday night, where the audience will be treated to an enthusiastic bunch of super-talented musicians led by what they describe as their ‘dazzling nightingale’, lead singer Roxanne Hartog.

The Tibbs have mastered a unique blend of garage soul that could be traced back to the Detroit and Philly sounds of the 60s and 70s. Their retro style, upbeat personalities and endless talent will be sure to create an unforgettable musical evening for everyone involved.

Speaking ahead of their gig, Berd Ruttenberg, Saxophonist, said they were really excited to get the opportunity to play at the City of Derry Jazz Festival, with this being their first trip to Ireland.

“We are really looking forward to playing at the festival and visiting Derry in general. We feel it’s an honour to play at this amazing festival and we can’t wait to meet the people from Derry. We’re really excited to visit Derry for the first time and we hope to try and fit in a few things while we’re there like the People’s Gallery.

“Since most of us grew up in the 70s and 80s, the city, and Northern Ireland in general, somehow holds a special place in our memory. Because of this, the music from the region always had an extra impact on us. The day after our performance at the Derry Jazz Festival we’ll head to Belfast, where we’ll play another show for the Cathedral Quarter Arts Festival.”

The eight-piece band creates their eclectic sound with a mix of vocals, guitar, bass, drums, piano, trumpet and saxophone. Their success has gone from strength to strength from starting out in 2012 to playing sold out shows in The Netherlands, Italy, Germany and Spain. Most recently, their latest album, ‘Keep it to Yourself,’ has been hailed as a ‘Vintage Soul Scorcher’ by Clash Magazine and they were featured on Craig Charles’ Best of 2024 Show on BBC Radio 6.

Berd went on to say they are thrilled to be joining the 100s of other musicians at the Jazz Festival, and hope to catch another few acts while they are here.

Taking place in venues across the city, the City of Derry Jazz & Big Band Festival will kick off on Thursday, May 1, until Monday, May 5. Now in its 24th year, the festival boasts an unforgettable line up, bringing over 100,000 music lovers together to experience world-class performances.

This year’s stellar line-up features Grammy winner Billy Ocean headlining, Una Healy with Luke Thomas, The Garage Boys, the electrifying Mr Wilson’s Second Liners, The Red Stripe Band, Ska Beats, Angela & her NOLA Brass Band and many more international artists.

The City of Derry Jazz and Big Band Festival is organised and funded by Derry City and Strabane District Council with support from Diageo and EY.

For all the programme highlights and regular updates, please visit cityofderryjazzfestival.com or follow City of Derry Jazz Festival on social media.