DVA Test Centre arrangements for Monday 19 September

The DVA will directly contact all customers with an appointment for a vehicle or driving test for Monday 19 September to reschedule their tests at the earliest opportunity.

Driver theory tests will also be suspended and customers will be contacted directly by the service provider with advice on how to rebook their appointment.

Meanwhile, motorists are advised that all parking restrictions including on-street charging remains in force on Monday.

For users of the Strangford Ferry, a normal sailing schedule will be in operation on Monday.

There will be no public access to any Department for Infrastructure buildings.