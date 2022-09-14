DVA Test Centre arrangements for Monday 19 September
All DVA Test Centres will be closed on Monday 19 September following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the announcement of a Bank Holiday on the day of the State Funeral.
The DVA will directly contact all customers with an appointment for a vehicle or driving test for Monday 19 September to reschedule their tests at the earliest opportunity.
Driver theory tests will also be suspended and customers will be contacted directly by the service provider with advice on how to rebook their appointment.
Meanwhile, motorists are advised that all parking restrictions including on-street charging remains in force on Monday.
For users of the Strangford Ferry, a normal sailing schedule will be in operation on Monday.
There will be no public access to any Department for Infrastructure buildings.
In the event of an incident or emergency requiring a DfI response please use the out of hours contact numbers on NI Direct: DfI Roads Emergency/Out of Hours contact details | Department for Infrastructure (infrastructure-ni.gov.uk)