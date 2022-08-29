E10 petrol rolls out across Northern Ireland this November - How to check if your vehicle is compatible

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rollout of E10 - petrol blended with up to 10 per cent renewable ethanol - will help Northern Ireland to “decarbonise transport”, as it is greener than existing petrol.

Its use across the UK could contribute to cutting transport CO2 emissions by up to 750,000 tonnes a year.

To help raise awareness of the upcoming switch, the UK Government is today (29 August) launching an information campaign for motorists in Northern Ireland which will see new fuel pump labels, as well as targeted digital, radio and social media advertising.

While 95 per cent of petrol cars will be compatible, the campaign will encourage those who are unsure to check if their vehicle can use the fuel by using this online compatibility checker tool.

The checker tool will ask you for information about your car before checking a database highlighting your cars compatibility.

Supplies of E5 petrol will be maintained in the ‘Super’ petrol grade, for the small number of older vehicles that require it.

As well as playing a part in the UK’s ambitions to decarbonise transport and reach its net zero goals, according to industry, the rollout of E10 petrol could support thousands of jobs throughout the supply chain and boost job opportunities across the country.

This is something that Vivergo, a British ethanol producer, has already seen with 100 new jobs since E10’s introduction in Great Britain.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Shailesh Vara, commented: “The government is committed to supporting the growth of green energy across the UK and the introduction of E10 petrol will help reduce emissions of carbon dioxide on Northern Ireland roads.

“The decarbonisation of transport methods has an important part to play in achieving the UK’s net zero goals as well as creating opportunities for growth in our economy.”

Decarbonisation Minister, Trudy Harrison, said: “We’re determined to cut emissions from all our roads and clean up our air, as we accelerate towards a zero-emission transport future.

“Although more and more motorists are driving electric vehicles, there are steps we can take to reduce emissions from the millions of vehicles already on our roads.

“The small switch to E10 petrol will not only help drivers across the country reduce their environmental impact, but also could create thousands of jobs across the UK.”

Gaynor Hartnell, Chief Executive of the Renewable Transport Fuel Association (RTFA), added: “Most petrol cars on the road are optimised to run on E10, and it’s very welcome that motorists in Northern Ireland will soon benefit from having access to this greener fuel.

“The introduction of E10 will see renewable ethanol in petrol double, from the current petrol blend E5 containing no more than five per cent ethanol, further reducing emissions from millions of cars in line with our climate targets.

“A small number of older vehicles, including classic cars and some from the early 2000s, will continue to need E5 fuel, which is why supplies of E5 petrol will be maintained in the ‘Super’ petrol grade.