Easier trade for fat hoggets at Markethill Mart, heavy hoggets to £158.50

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An entry of 1400 sheep in Markethill on Monday 20th January returned a slightly easier trade for fat hoggets.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cull ewe trade remained very firm.

Heavy hoggets sold to 660p/k for 24k at £158.50 for a Newry producer, followed by 655p/k for 24.2k at £158.50 for a Cladymore farmer.

Main demand for good quality heavy hoggets from 620-648p/k.

Farming Life livestock markets

Overweight hoggets sold from £160-£168 each.

Good quality midweight hoggets sold up to 715p/k for 20.2k at £144.50 from a Ballynahinch producer, followed by 714p/k for 21k at £150 from an Aghalee farmer. Main demand for good quality midweights from 650-708p/k.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stores sold to 780p/k for 15k at £117 from a Loughgilly producer, followed by 761p/k for 15.5k at £118 for a Newry farmer.

All good quality stores sold from 640-634p/k.

Fleshed ewes sold from £270 - £272 with others at £270, £268 and £255.

Plainer quality ewes from £100 - £150 each.

In the breeding ring ewes with lambs sold to £385, £360 and £345.

An entry of in lamb ewes sold to £230, £225, £215 with several pens from £190 - £210 each.

Heavy hoggets

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newry producer 24k £158.50 660p/k: Cladymore producer 24.2k £158.50 655p/k: Armagh producer 24.3k £157.50 648p/k: Armagh producer 24.3k £157 646p/k: Dungannon producer 24k £155 646p/k: Newry producer 24k £155 646p/k: Aghalee producer 24.4k £156.50 641p/k and Jerrettspass producer 24.3k £155.50 640p/k.

Midweight hoggets

Ballynahinch producer 20.2k £144.50 715p/k: Aghalee producer 21k £150 714p/k: Richhill producer 20.7k £146.50 708p/k: Keady producer 20.2k £142 703p/k: Armagh producer 20.9k £146.50 701p/k: Mountnorris producer 20.9k £144.50 691p/k: Poyntzpass producer 20.3k £140 689p/k: Richhill producer 21.5k £147 684p/k and Tandragee producer 21.8k £149 683p/k.

Store hoggets

Loughgilly producer 15k £117 780p/k: Newry producer 15.5k £118 761p/k: Moy producer 19.7k £145.50 739p/k: Armagh producer 16.7k £122.50 734p/k: Belleeks producer 19.4k £141 727p/k: Armagh producer 18.3k £133 727p/k: Hilltown producer 17.5k £126 720p/k: Hilltown producer 15k £108 720p/k and Forkhill producer 18.5k £133 719p/k.