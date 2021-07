Easier trade for fat lambs at Markethill

Heavy lambs sold from £103 to £108 each with top quality pens selling from 420p to 435p per kilo for 24 kilos at £104.50 each followed by 429p per kilo for 24 kilos at £103 each.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold from 440p to 475p per kilo for 20 kilos at £95 each followed by 467p per kilo for 21k at £98 each.

Light store lambs sold from 500p to 609p per kilo with a top of 639p per kilo for 10.8 kilos at £69 each followed by 609p for 11 kilos at £67 each. Stronger store lambs sold up to 505p per kilo for 17.4 kilos at £88 each.

The 250 Cull ewes sold to a top of £154 each. Main demand from £110 to £140 each. Plainer ewes from £70 to £95 each.

A small entry of Breeding hoggets sold to a top of £220 each with other pens at £215, £210 & £205 each.

HEAVY LAMBS: Cappagh seller 24k £104.50 435p; Cullyhanna farmer 24k £103 429p; Portadown seller 24k £103 429p; Downpatrick producer 24.8k £106 427p; Newtownhamilton farmer 24.1k £103 427p; Newtownhamilton seller 24.4k £104 426p; Keady producer 24.7k £105 425p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT LAMBS: Tynan farmer 20k £95 475p; Portadown seller 21k £98 467p; Madden producer 20k £92.50 463p; Newtownhamilton farmer 20.5k £94 459p; Hamiltonsbawn seller 23k £104.50 454p; Dungannon farmer 21k £95 452p; Cullyhanna seller 23k £104 452p; Newtownhamilton farmer 23k £104 452p.