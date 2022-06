Easier trade for sheep at Markethill

Good quality Middleweight lambs sold from 540p to 578p per kilo for 22.5k at £130 each from a Newtownhamilton farmer, followed by 572p per kilo for 20.1k @ £115 each from a Killylea producer.

Good quality Heavy lambs sold steadily from £130 to £136 per head and from 520p to 557p per kilo for 24.4k at £136 each from a Poyntzpass farmer, followed by 550p for 24k at £132 each from a Banbridge producer.

The first of the new seasons Store lambs sold in a firm demand with good quality pens from 530p to 567p per kilo for 15k at £85 each, followed by 560p for 16.8 kilos at £94 each. Stronger stores sold to £107 each for 19.7k at 543p per kilo.

The 380 Cull ewes eased in price. Well fleshed ewes sold from £130 to £186 each with a top of £220 each. Plainer ewes from £80 to £110 each.

STORES: Armagh producer 15k £85 567p; Dungannon seller 16.8k £94 560p; Dungannon seller 17k £93 547p; Middletown farmer 16.5k £90 545p; Portadown farmer 19.7k £107 543p; Newtownhamilton farmer 19.2k £104 542p; Armagh farmer 18.5k £100 541p; Tassagh producer 19.5k £105 539p; Caledon producer 19.5k £105 539p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT LAMBS: Newtownhamilton farmer 22.5k £130 578p; Killylea producer 20.1k £115 572p; Rathfriland farmer 21k £119.50 569p; Kilkeel seller 22.5k £128 569p; Armagh farmer 22k £125 568p; Hamiltonsbawn producer 20.6k £117 568p; Jerrettspass seller 22.1k £125 566p; Keady producer 22k £124 564p.