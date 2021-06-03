East Antrim fill the top positions

J Whitten & Son from Portadown & Drumcree 1st, 2nd & 3rd Club, 1st, 2nd & 6th Section E and 5th, 6th, 11th and 47th Open.

Just short of 4,500 were released in Skibbereen on Saturday 29th May at 11.15am in Light winds at liberation, the East Antrim Sect C filled the top three places a close finish between P & M Travers of Wheatfield and the Eastway pair of D & J Campbell and Grattan Bros & Speers. The race was kindly sponsored by Sheldon Leonard and O’Kane Plumbing & Electrics.

NIPA Open Skibbereen National 439/4467 – 1-1C P & M Travers Wheatfield 1583, 2-2C D & J Campbell Eastway 1580, 3-3C Grattan Bros & Speers Eastway 1580, 4-1G R Adamson Lurgan Soc 1576, 5-1E J Whitten & Son Portadown & Drumcree 1572, 6-2E J Whitten & Son 1569, 7-3E David Calvin Bondhill 1563, 8-4E David Calvin 1562, 9-5E Capper Bros Bondhill 1562, 10-1B S & N Maginty Muckamore 1558, 11-6E J Whitten & Son 1552, 12-7E P Hope Edgarstown 1552, 13-8E S & E Buckley Edgarstown 1552, 14-9E Nelson Weir Loughgall 1551, 15-10E Capper Bros 1550, 16-2G Stephen Delaney Dromore 1550, 17-11E David Calvin 1549, 18-1D Johnston Bros Colin 1549, 19-12E Higginson & Johnston Lurgan Soc 1549, 20-13E G Buckley & Son Annaghmore 1547.

Best in each NIPA Section:

Charlie & Ollie Myers holding their wee hen, Monaghan club winner of yesterday’s Skibbereen National. Big thanks to all the club members for their continued support and encouragement.

Section A 33/293 – Brendan Morgan Coalisland 1533, G & S Smith Cookstown G Marshall Cookstown 1515.

Section B 68/556 – S & N Maginty Muckamore 1558, S & N Maginty 1540, Young McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1535.

Section C 72/824 – P & M Travers Wheatfield 1583, D & J Campbell Eastway 1580, Grattan Bros & Speers Eastway 1580.

Section D 35/446 – Johnston Bros Colin 1549, I Rollins & Son Hillsborough & Maze 1547, J Gregory & Sons Colin 1542.

Paddy and William McManus from Ahoghill topped Mid Antrim Combine in the Skibbereen OB National.

Section E 98/1076 – J Whitten & Son Portadown & Drumcree 1572, J Whitten & Son 1569, David Calvin Bondhill 1563.

Section F 15/123 – McCartan & Woodsides Crossgar 1500, McCartan & Woodsides 1481, McCartan & Woodsides 1480.

Section G 57/741 – Rodney Adamson Lurgan Soc 1576, Stephen Delaney Dromore 1550, Mr & Mrs G Delaney Dromore 1536.

Section H 53/284 – A Kelly Omagh & Dist 1473, Jay Walsh Strabane & Dist 1457, A Kelly 1449.

Karl Murphy from Coalisland & District holding his 1st Section A winner.

Best in each NIPA Centre, those wishing to be included should send their result to Homer.

Doagh Centre Skibbereen – D & J Campbell Eastway 1580, Grattan Bros & Speers Eastway 1580, 1540, G & R Lawrie Ballyclare 1535, D & J Campbell 1533, A & N Lewis Doagh & Dist 1527, G & R Lawrie 1524, Grattan Bros & Speers 1523, J Burrows Eastway 1518, ,G & R Lawrie 1518.

Muckamore Centre Skibbereen – S & N Maginty Muckamore 1558, 1540, 1504, 1504, Sam Murphy Kells 1494, S Thompson Crumlin 1487, S J Bones & T Yates Muckamore 1473, Sam Murphy 1471, 1471, McConville Bros Crumlin 1467.

Dromore Centre Skibbereen – Stephen Delaney Dromore 1550, M/M G Delaney Dromore 1536, 1535, T & K Mawhinney Dromore 1534, M/M G Delaney 1532, P & J Boal Dromore 1531, 1530, G McEvoy Beechpark 1522, P & J Boal 1516, Russell Bros Dromara 1513.

Brendan Morgan of Coalisland holding his 1st Sect A winner in the NIPA Skibbereen National.

Ahoghill Centre Skibbereen – Young McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1535, F G & J Dickey Randalstown 1520, F G & J Dickey 1520, Young McManus & Sons 1506, Mr & Mrs Robinson Ahoghill 1501, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1492, J Eagleson & Sons 1491, F G & J Dickey 1484, Mr & Mrs Robinson 1479, A Darragh Cullybackey 1471.

Banbridge Centre Skibbereen – McCracken Bros Banbridge 1532, F Simpson Banbridge 1515, 1515, T McKinstry Drumnavaddy 1500, 1500, 1492, 1487, McCracken Bros 1486, F Simpson 1484.

Ballymoney Centre Skibbereen – N Bradley Rasharkin 1502, D Dixon Ballymoney 1495, 1494, N Bradley 1486, 1484, J & M Milliken Rasharkin 1483, 1479, W McFetridge Rasharkin 1466, D Dixon 1462, 1462.

Harryville Centre Skibbereen – J Rock Harryville 1494, A McBride Harryville 1491, 1488, Surgenor Bros Kells 1467, H Turkington Kells 1463, W Jackson Harryville 1451, A McBride 1438, Johnston & Richards Harryville 1438, W Jackson 1433, J Millar & Son Harryville 1433.

Coleraine Centre Skibbereen – S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1491, R McCann Windsor Soc 1487, T & J McDonald Coleraine Prem 1478, S Diamond 1477, J McSeveney Coleraine Prem 1474, 1466, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1462, S Diamond 1462, M & J Howard & Son Coleraine Prem 1453, R & J Parke Windsor Soc 1450.

NIPA Race/Date

Paul Larkin had the winner in Portadown, brother Alan was best in Wilton Cross.

Skibbereen OB Inland Nat – Sat 29th May, lib 11.15am wind Lt SE

NIPA Sect A Clubs

Coalisland & District – B Morgan 1533, 1489, D Carolan 1488, B Morgan 1487, D Carolan 1479, B Morgan 1477.

Coleraine Premier 14/155 - S Diamond 1491, T & J McDonald 1478, S Diamond 1477, J McSeveney 1474, 1466, J Hanson 1462.

Cookstown Social – G & S Smith 1518, G Marshall 1515, K Morton & Sons 1482, 1481, W Bleeks & Son 1469.

Dungannon – Mariusz Pawlak 1532, 1495.

Windsor Social 6/51 – R McCann 1487, R & J Parke 1450, A & M Boyle 1432, R & J Parke 1431, R McCann 1429, R & J Parke 1429. 3rd win of the year for Raymond McCann.

NIPA Sect H Clubs

Amelia Earhart - 1st Sean Campell 1377, 2nd Cathal Fox, 3rd Mickey Rabbett , 4th Jimmy Quigley, 5th William Mc Cluskey.

Derry & District10/47 – P Hegarty 1397, N McGrotty 1386, A McCrudden 1374, J Diamond 1289, J & G Ramsey 1279.

Foyle RPS – M Rabbett 1413, Sean Malone 1388, Paul Maxwell Jun 1370, W D Hamilton 1301, D W Lofts 1298, 1297. Well done to the Rabbett’s on winning the club and the 1st Fed with the wee Hereman Ceuster that won the 2nd old bird race from Roscrea also.

Maiden City 5/24 – Concannon Bros 1355, Coyle Bros 1342, Concannon Bros 1320, 1300, 1295, P McLaughlin 1291. Well done to Nicka and Robert putting 4 in the result in today’s National.

Mourne & District – David Booth 1438, 1405, 1396.

Omagh & District – A Kelly 1473, K Armstrong 1385, 1370.

Strabane & District 18/64 – Jay Walsh 1457, Dessie Mullan 1439, Eddie McGettigan 1422, Raymond McAteer 1398, John White 1383, Dessie Mullan 1377. Well, the on-form loft yet again of Jay Walsh wins again with his super mealy cock making it three in a row for this wee racing machine. What a star!

NIPA Sect B Clubs

Ahoghill Flying Club 9/46 – Young McManus & Sons 1535, 1506, M/M Robinson 1501, 1479, 1468. Balmer T Young & Son 1443.

Ballymena & District HPS 6/66 – J Eagleson & Sons 1492, 1491, W & J Smyth 1469, R Service & Son 1460, J Eagleson & Sons 1459, Blair & Rankin 1457. Johnston Eagleson & Sons have the best two birds this week and their fifth win of the season. Their winning two year old blue pied hen was placed 9th Section B from the Skibbereen Yearling National last season and also joint bird of the year in the club. This season in the opening race from Tullamore she won 4th Mid Antrim Combine 42/1207. Their second bird timed won 3rd Combine and 3rd Section B from Roscrea earlier in the season

Ballymoney HPS 8/95 – D Dixon 1495, 1494, 1463, 1463, 1460, 1452.

Ballymoney West Combine 3/20 – Young & Gibson 1407, L Neill 1401, Curry & Gilmore 1309.

Dervock RPS 3/35 – D & H Stuart 1439, 1430, 1429, D Devenney 1415, D & H Stuart 1409, 1397.

Broughshane & District 4/27 – D Houston & Son 1389, Mrs V Gage 1387, Smyth & Wylie 1382, Mrs V Gage 1378, Smyth & Wylie 1368, T & M Morrow 1368.

Cullybackey HPS – Alan Darragh 1472, 1461. Well done to Alan Darragh winning Skibbereen timing his blue cock at 16 24 55 to record velocity of 1472.160.

Crumlin & District – Sefton Thompson 1487, McConville Bros 1467, 1451, 1451, Fleming Bros 1446, McConville Bros 1421.

Harryville HPS - J Rock 1494, A McBride 1491, 1488, W Jackson 1451, A McBride 1438, Johnston & Richards 1438.

Kells & District HPS 6/54 – Sam Murphy 1494, 1471, 1471, Surgenor Bros 1467, H Turkington 1463, C & D Jackson 1446.

Muckamore HPS – S & N Maginty 1558, 1540, 1504, 1504, S & J Bones & T Yates 1473, 1461.

Randalstown HPS7/64 - F & G & J Dickey 1520, 1520, 1484, Houston Bros 1444, J Millar 1431, Stewart Bros 1429.

Rasharkin & District 9/65 – Norman Bradley 1502, 1486, J & M Milliken 1481, 1477, W McFetridge 1466, T Whyte 1454. D Dixon – 1495, 1494, 1462, 1462. Norman timed his widowhood cock, at 4.30pm flying 258 miles for 1st club, 4th section A, this one a gift as a young bird from clubmate Willie McLean, sire and dam both bred by Jackie Steele. Norman is having a great season winning for the second time racing a small team of widowhood cocks.

NIPA Sect E Clubs

Annaghmore – G Buckley & Son 1547, 1547, 1547, J & E Calvin 1528, Robert Buckley 1528, B Boyd 1523.

Armagh HPS – G & A Campbell 1531, 1526, 1522, 1502, D C & P McArdle 1495, P Campbell & Sons 1491.

Beechpark Social – D Mawhinney & Son 1537, 1534, 1523.

Blackwatertown HPS – Joe Brown 1524, 1518, 1511, 1506, 1484.

Bondhill Social – David Calvin 1563, 1562, Capper Bros 1562, 1550, David Calvin 1549, Capper Bros 1544.

Edgarstown 9/105 – P Hope 1552, S & E Buckley 1552, G & C Simmons 1531, P Hope 1527, S & E Buckley 1522, 1516. Side bet One cut 1st S & E Buckley

Well done Hopey on a fine win from a great racing day, that’s his third win of the season well done to all in the result.

Gilford & District – Moody Bros 1505, J McAtamney & Son 1498, Moody Bros 1475, C & H Beattie 1467, 1451, A Feeney & Son 1449.

Loughgall – Nelson Weir 1551, 1521, 1521, 1521, J McGeary 1489.

Lurgan Social – Higginson & Johnston 1549, J Douglas & Son 1545, J Barr 1543, 1542, C J & B Ferris 1531, J Barr 1524.

Markethill – R McCracken 1513, B & P Baird 1510, R McCracken 1501, 1500, 1500.

Monaghan – C & O Myers 1511.

Portadown & Drumcree – J Whitten & Son 1572, 1569, 1552, Larkin Bros 1543, J Whitten & Son 1532, Larkin Bros 1530. 2 Bird Club - 1. J Whitten & Son, 2. Larkin Bros. Nom - 1. J Whitten & Son, 2. J Geary & Son. Jay and my-self are delighted to win our 5th race of the season with a great card of pigeons. We topped Portadown Centre taking the first three with Hereman Ceusters & Van de Bulcks from Wayne Doonan at Cock Crow Breeding Lofts. Well done to all members in the Top 10. Jason PO.

Wilton Cross – Alan Larkin 1537, Joe Brown 1524, 1518, 1511, William Millar 1509, Joe Brown 1506.

McManus Loft in Ahoghill wins 1st Skibbereen Nat

The first classic race of the season was flown from Skibbereen in Co. Cork. The birds were liberated on Saturday 29th May at 11.15am in a light south east wind. Best bird winning 1st Mid Antrim Combine on 1535ypm was timed by the Ahoghill partnership of Paddy and William McManus (Young, McManus & Son) Their winning 2 year old blue pied hen was timed at 16.10pm for the 257 mile fly to the lofts at the crofts in Ahoghill. The winning hen bred from Belgium stock was placed 2nd Combine 55/1475 last week from Castletown and 10th Combine 70/1966 a fortnight ago from Fermoy. Paddy & William only sent two birds to Skibbereen and their second bird was placed 4th Combine. Next best with two good birds 2nd & 3rd Combine on 1520 was the F & J & G Dickey of Randalstown partnership winning their 4th race of the season. Other winners included Norman Bradley Rasharkin 1502, best associate member Jimmy Rock 1494, Sam Murphy best three birds in Kells on 1494 and 4th win of the season, Johnston Eagleson & Sons best two birds in Ballymena & Dist 1492 and 5th win of the season

Mid Antrim Combine Skibbereen Inland National 47/365 - Young, McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1535 F & J & G Dickey Randalstown 1520, F & J & G Dickey Randalstown 1520 Young, McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1506 N Bradley Rasharkin 1502 Mr & Mrs Robinson Ahoghill 1501 D Dixon Rasharkin 1495 D Dixon Rasharkin 1494 J Rock Associate 1494 S Murphy Kells 1494 J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1492 J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1491 A McBride Associate 1491 A McBride Associate 1488 N Bradley Rasharkin 1486 F & J & G Dickey Randalstown 1484 N Bradley Rasharkin 1484 J & M Milliken Rasharkin 1481 Mr & Mrs Robinson Ahoghill 1479 J & M Milliken Rasharkin 1477 S Murphy Kells 1471 S Murphy Kells 1471 W & J Smyth Ballymena 1469 Mr & Mrs Robinson Ahoghill 1468 Surgenor Bros Kells 1467 W McFetridge Rasharkin 1466 H Turkington Kells 1463 D Dixon 1462 D Dixon 1462 R Service & Son Ballymena 1460 J Eagleson & Sons 1459 Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1457 W & J Smyth 1456 T Whyte Rasharkin 1454 J Eagleson & Sons 1452 George Bell Ballymena 1452 W & J Smyth 1451 C & D Jackson Kells 1446 Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1444 Houston Bros Randalstown 1444

Mid Antrim Combine OB Points Fancier Of The Year - Week 6 (excluding Fermoy Comeback) - J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 195 Young, McManus & Sons Ahoghill 144 J Rock Associate 48 J & M Milliken Rasharkin 43 F & J & G Dickey Randalstown 38.

Champions League 2021 - Top 2 in each group progress to the quarter finals

Final group stages are as follows:

Group 1 - Q. R Service & Son Ballymena 15, Q. Surgenor Bros Kells 11, Stewart Bros Randalstown 3, T & G Balmer Ahoghill 0, W McFetridge Rasharkin 0

Group 2 - Q. F & J & G Dickey Randalstown 25, Q. Mr & Mrs Robinson Ahoghill 17, W & J Smyth Ballymena 15, T Whyte Rasharkin 13, H Turkington Kells 0

Group 3 - Q. J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 74, Q. H Cubitt Rasharkin 8, C Young Ahoghill 0, C & D Jackson Kells 0, Houston Bros Randalstown 0

Group 4 - Q. D Dixon Rasharkin 19, Q. H Boyd Kells 11, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 3, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 0, J McNeill & Son Randalstown 0

Q/F 2nd Talbenny, S/F Bude and final Penzance

Q/F draw will take place in Ballymena Dist clubrooms on 1st Talbenny marking night.

Coleraine Triangle Skibbereen – S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1491, R McCann Windsor Soc 1487, T & J McDonald Coleraine Prem 1478, S Diamond 1477, J McSeveney Coleraine Prem 1474, 1466, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1462, S Diamond 1462, M & J Howard & Son Coleraine Prem 1453, R & J Parke Windsor Soc 1450, P O’Connor Coleraine Prem 1450, D Coyle & Son Coleraine Prem 1449, 1449, 1449, J Hanson 1447, S Diamond 1445, D Coyle & Son 1443, S Diamond 1442, D Coyle & Son 1439, J McSeveney 1439.

City of Derry Federation Skibbereen - M Rabbett Jun Foyle 1413, Paul Hegarty Derry & Dist 1397, S Malone Foyle 1388, Noel McGritty Derry & Dist 1386, P & S Campbell Ameila Earhart 1377, Anthony McCrudden Derry & Dist 1374, Paul Maxwell Jun Foyle 1370, Concannon Bros Maiden City 1355, Coyle Bros Maiden City 1342, Cathal Fox Amelia Earhart 1332.

Foyle Valley Combine result for Skibereen National

This week again Jay Walsh takes the top spot again with his super pigeon now called MR.SPRINTER, with three wins in a row in the last three races, what a top performance again from the fancier and the bird. The full result is as follows:

Jay Walsh 1457.727, Dessie Mullan 1439.259, Eddie McGettigan 1422.125, M.Rabbett 1413.50, Raymond McAteer 1398.301, P Hegarty 1397.664, S.Malone 1388.48, Noel McGrotty 1386.226, J.White 1383.459, S & P Campbell 1377.665. Well done to all in the result.

Comeback race from Fermoy

NIPA 2nd Fermoy Open 603/15,911 – 1-1G Mr & Mrs G Delaney Dromore 1619, 2-1D I Rollins & Son Hills & Maze 1615, 3-2D J Gregory & Sons Colin 1574, 4-2G Mr & Mrs G Delaney 1564, 5-1B Young McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1562, 6-2B Young McManus & Sons 1562, 7-1E Cooney Bros Monaghan 1561, 8-2E Cooney Bros 1560, 9-1C J & D Braniff Wheatfield 1559, 10-3G J J McCabe Newry & Dist 1559, 11-2C J & D Braniff 1559, 12-3E C J & B Ferris Lurgan Soc 1557, 13-3C D M G Ferguson Wheatfield 1557, 14-1A B & R Watton Windsor Soc 1557, 15-2A B & R Watton 1557, 16-4G Ron Williamson Newry & Dist 1554, 17-3D Joe Ward Glen 1554, 18-4D Joe Ward 1554, 19-4E J & H Muldrew & McMurray Markethill 1552, 20-1H D Booth Mourne & Dist 1552.

Best in each NIPA Section:

Section A 62/1482 – K Murphy Coalisland 1545, R McCann Windsor Soc 1544, R McCann 1542.

Section B 98/2794 – Young McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1562, Young McManus & Sons 1562, Young McManus & Sons 1539

Section C 55/1401 – J & D Braniff Wheatfield 1559, J & D Braniff 1559, D M G Ferguson Wheatfield 1557.

Section D 68/1870 – I Rollins & Son Hillsborough & Maze 1615, J Gregory & Sons Colin 1574, Joe Ward Glen 1554.

Section E 115/3382 – Cooney Bros Monaghan 1561, Cooney Bros 1560, C J & B Ferris Lurgan Social 1557.

Section F 51/1201 – J Quinn & Son Crossgar HPS 1531, McCartan & Woodsides Crossgar HPS 1518, McCartan & Woodsides 1518.

Section G 75/2657 – M/M G Delaney Dromore 1619, M/M G Delaney 1564, J J McCabe Newry & District 1559.

Section H 79/1124 – David Booth Mourne & District HPS 1552, David Booth 1552, David Booth 1531.

NIPA Race/Date

Fermoy Sat 29/05/21 – Liberation at 11.00am wind Lt SSE

NIPA Sect A Clubs

Coalisland & District – K Murphy 1545, B Morgan 1531, Brian Glackin 1514, Sean Hughes 1513, B Morgan 1512, K Murphy 1499. The Section A winner for Karl Murphy, Lambrecht cock flown natural. Sire bred by Newsolme & McCardle 4th Ace Bird in NCC and dam a daughter of Danny Dixons Champion Heartbreaker.

Coleraine Premier 17/422 – J Hanson 1534, R McAlary 1518, S Diamond 1515, J McSeveney 1513, J L Madden 1510, J McSeveney 1506.

Coleraine & County Derry – Terence McCrudden 1500, 1494, 1483, 1483.

Cookstown Social – Kenny Morton & Sons 1514, 1499, G & S Smith 1490, Kenny Morton & Sons 1490, 1487.

Castledawson – Lynn & Leacock 1489, 1474, S Watson 1453.

Dungannon 7/141 – Isbaner Bartec 1541, Mariusz Pawlak 1528, Isbaner Bartec 1523, 1516, 1508, Mariusz Pawlak 1486.

Windsor Social – B & R Watton 1557, 1557, R McCann 1544, 1542, A & M Boyle 1535, R McCann 1544. Thanks to Sean Diamond for breeding me the 1st club and 14th open yesterday out of Fermoy.

NIPA Sect H Clubs

Amelia Earhart 7/80 – A Mitchell 1427, 1421, Lexi McCloskey 1401, Ray McMonagle 399, 1398, E Quigley 1387. Fermoy race result for Amelia Earhart well done to Andy winning his 3rd race of the season

Derry & District 13/136 – D Canning 1447, Michael McGrath 1437, D Canning 1431, 1425, N McGrotty 1415, D Canning 1411.

Foyle RPS 7/72 – Sean Malone 1436, M Rabbett 1417, Paul Maxwell Jun 1416, M Rabbett 1414, Sean Malone 1403, 1402. Congrats to Sean Malone with taking his first Red Card of the season and having a cracking race from Fermoy today.

Limavady – Ronnie Witherow 1491, 1446, 1440.

Londonderry PRS 7/87 – L Flanagan & Son 1481, 1460, 1434, 1426, 1423, B Houston 1386. Top flying from Leo in today’s race from Fermoy taking the Top 5 positions in the club, his birds are certainly in form. Congratulations and very well-done Leo.

Maiden City 10/136 – R & N Cassidy 1433, 1432, T Rodgers 1383, Concannon Bros 1382, P McLaughlin 1373, Concannon Bros 1359. Very well done to Robert and Niall Cassidy, well ahead of the pack with three in the Top 10, great racing from an in form loft.

Mourne & District –David Booth 1552, 1552, 1531, 1530, 1493, 1491.

Omagh & District – S Pearmain 1519, A Kelly 1490, Glen Quinn 1453.

Strabane & District 22/283 – Eddie McGettigan 1474, Jay Walsh 1473, Eddie McGettigan 1460, 1460, Jay Walsh 1454, Paul Walters 1446. This was a very tight race at the top this week Eddie just about got the top spot with 4 in the Top 10, the winning pigeon is a bird he bought from John McClurkin in 2020. Well done to all in the result.

NIPA Sect B Clubs

Ahoghill Flying Club 10/303 – Young McManus & Sons 1562, 1562, 1539, 1524, Balmer Young & Son 1520, Young McManus & Sons 1519.

Ballymena & District 8/175 – W & J Smyth 1499, J Eagleson & Sons 1493, 1488, 1481, 1478, W & J Smyth 1470. William & Joe Smyth had a deserved first win of the season. Their good racing 2 year old blue widowhood cock was winning it’s third prize of the season including 4th club and 10th Combine 55/1475 from Castletown last weekend. Sire is one of their best racing cocks purchased from Jackie Traynor of Co. Durham and dam Koopman.

Ballymoney HPS 20/712 – D Dixon 1513, 1512, J Connolly 1492, D Devenney 1491, J Connolly 1490, D Devenney 1489.

Ballymoney West Combine 9/273 – L Neill 1477, M Gamble & Son 1466, Young & Gibson 1464, J McDowell & Sons 1459, W Rodgers 1446, W Blair 1442.

Dervock RPS 7/301 – D Devenney 1491, 1489, S Laverty 1469, D & H Stuart 1454, 1443, C McCook 1430.

Broughshane & District 6/177 – T & M Morrow 1525, 1515, A Purvis 1486, M Neilly 1437, A Purvis 1435, D Houston & Son 1425. Well done Marcus and a hat trick of wins

Cullybackey HPS – Gary Gibson 1511, Alan Darragh 1492, McAlonan Bros 1490, J & J Greer 1489.

Crumlin & District – Crumlin & District 7/158 – Fleming Bros 1502, McConville Bros 1497, 1492, J Lowry 1474, 1473, G Grant 1472.

Harryville HPS 10/188 – J Rock 1518, R H Clements 1498, Johnston & Richards 1486, Sam Crawford 1483, 1473, 1473.

Kells & District HPS 6/148 – H Boyd 1525, 1508, 1505, C & D Jackson 1495, Surgenor Bros 1489, C & D Jackson 1480.

Muckamore HPS 7/264 – S & N Maginty 1521, 1515, S J Bones & T Yates 1491, A & E Bell 1491, 1487, S J Bones & T Yates 1480.

Rasharkin & District HPS – F Barkley 1514, J & M Milliken 1511, 1511, H Cubitt 1490, T Whyte 1482, A C & T Tweed 1476.

NIPA Sect E Clubs

Annaghmore – J & E Calvin 1550, 1543, 1542, 1525, 1518, 1512.

Armagh HPS 10/106 – G & A Campbell 1550, 1537, P Campbell & Sons 1529, D C & P McArdle 1523, P Duffy 1519, J Campbell 1518.

Beechpark Social – G McEvoy 1533, D Mawhinney & Son 1533, H Lynch & Son 1517.

Bondhill Social – R Williamson 1545, David Calvin 1536, 1535, 1534, 1519, 1518.

Gilford & District 6/166 – Rafferty & Toman 1547, G O’Dowd 1530, Moody Bros 1530, Rafferty & Toman 1523, Moody Bros 1522, Dillon & Morrow 1520.

Laurelvale – C & C Brown 1529, Alan Craig 1526, 1526, 1524, 1522, C & C Brown 1511.

Loughgall – Nelson Weir 1549, Sam Corrigan 1544, Nelson Weir 1531, 1530, 1529, 1529.

Lurgan Social 16/408 – C J & B Ferris 1557, Keelie Wright 1551, Sean Curran 1539, R Adamson 1535, Higginson & Johnston 1530, Sean Curran 1527. Lurgan Social HPS Fermoy. Congratulations Barry and all in the result

Markethill – J & H Muldrew & McMurray 1552, 1508, 1508, 1507, A Humphries & Son 1506, 1488. Markethill HPS Fermoy. Well done the two John’s

Monaghan 12/323 – Cooney Bros 1561, 1560, 1543, Keith Allister 1541, B Corley 1526, 1525. Well done to Cooney Bros taking the first three positions from Fermoy, great flying lads. See photo Christy holding the red hen that was 1st section E and Hughie holding the blue hen that was 2nd section E. The Bros took the first three in the club. Last week they were 1st, 3rd and 4th club from Castletown. The previous two weeks theywhere 2nd club, consistent flying.

Portadown & Drumcree – Larkin Bros 1538, 1536, A McDonald 1492, J Whitten & Son 1489, 1480, Larkin Bros 1479. Big Congratulations to Larkin Bros on a well-deserved win from Fermoy with a great card of pigeons. Well done to the other members in the Top 10.

Wilton Cross 7/117 – Alan Larkin 1532, 1500, W Millar 1499, Toman & Hamill 1496, 1495, Alan Larkin 1493. As the darling buds of May pass Pop Larkin takes the spoils from Fermoy today (Tom not a happy man). Congratulations to all in the result.

Combine Double for Young McManus & Sons of Ahoghill

The birds from the comeback race held from Fermoy were liberated on Saturday 29th May at 11.00am in light winds. Young, McManus & Sons of Ahoghill had an excellent race winning the top three positions in both the Mid Antrim Combine and Section B and also 5th, 6th & 55th open NIPA 603/15911. Their first two birds arrived together at 14.44pm for the 199 mile to the lofts to record 1562ypm. First to trap a 3 year old blue chequer cock was 100% Louis Thijs. Second bird a 2 year old blue hen was bred from stock purchased from Henk Simonsz of Holland. Both birds were racing on natural and both sitting eggs. This was a great weekend for Paddy and William who later in the day also topped the Combine from the Skibbereen Inland National. Great racing from the guys who have now won 3 x 1st Mid Antrim Combine and 2 x 1st Section B this season. Next best winning his fourth race of the season was associate member Marcus Morrow on 1525. Other winners included Harry Boyd on 1525 who had the top three birds in Kells & Dist, associate member Jimmy Rock on 1518 winning his third race of the year, Freddie Barkley the Rasharkin winner on 1514, Gary Gibson with his first win of the season on 1511 and William & Joe Smyth the Ballymena & District winners on 1499.

Mid Antrim Combine 2nd Fermoy 47/1123 - Young McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1562 Young McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1562 Young McManus & Sons 1539 T & M Morrow Associate 1525 H Boyd Kells 1525 Young McManus & Sons 1524 Balmer T Young & Sons Ahoghill 1520 Young McManus & Sons 1520 J Rock Associate 1518 T & M Morrow Associate 1515 F Barkley Rasharkin 1514 D Dixon Rasharkin 1513 D Dixon 1512 Young McManus & Sons 1512 Young McManus & Sons 1511 J & M Milliken Rasharkin 1511 J & M Milliken 1511 Young McManus & Sons 1511 G Gibson Associate 1511 Young McManus & Sons 1509 H Boyd Kells 1508 H Boyd Kells 1505 Young McManus & Sons 1502 W & J Smyth Ballymena 1499 R H Clements Associate 1498 C & D Jackson Kells 1495 J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1493 McAlonan Bros Associate 1490 H Cubitt Rasharkin 1490 Surgenor Bros Kells 1489

MA Combine Old Bird Points Fancier of the Year - Week 6 (Including Skibbereen) - Young McManus & Sons Ahoghill 207 J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 195 J Rock Associate 55 J & M Milliken Rasharkin 43 F & J & G Dickey Randalstown 38

Coleraine Triangle Fermoy (2) – B & R Watton Windsor Soc 1557, B & R Watton 1557, R McCann Windsor Soc 1544, R McCann 1542, A & M Boyle Windsor Soc 1535, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1534, R McCann 1518, R McAlary Coleraine Prem 1518, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1515, J McSeveney Coleraine Prem 1513, J L Madden Coleraine Prem 1510, B & R Watton 1509, B & R Watton 1508, J McSeveney 1506, L Hanson & Son Coleraine Prem 1505, S Diamond 1502, R McCann 1501, J Hanson 1501, R McAlary 1500, S Diamond 1500.

Foyle Valley Combine result for Fermoy 2, 29/5/21

This week we have a new name at the top of the result in the combine Leo Flanagan with an absolute cracking race. He took the first five positions in his own club this week, well done Leo. The full result is as follows:

Leo Flanagan 1481.116, Eddie McGettigan 1474.181, Jay Walsh 1473.589, Eddie McGettigan 1460.583, Leo Flanagan 1460.513, Eddie McGettigan 1460.262, Jay Walsh 1454.065, D canning 1447.919, Paul Walters 1446.163, Raymond McAteer 1437.763. Well done to all in the result.

City of Derry Federation 2nd Fermoy – L Flanagan & Son Londonderry 1481, 1460, D Canning Derry & Dist 1447, M McGrath Derry & Dist 1437, S Malone Foyle 1436, L Flanagan & Son 1434, R & N Cassidy Maiden City 1433, 1432, D Canning 1431, A Mitchell Amelia Earhart 1427.

Paul Hope had 1st Edgarstown HPS in the Skibbereen National.

Cooney Bros Monaghan - Christy holding the red hen that was 1st section E and Hughie holding the blue hen that was 2nd section E Fermoy.

The Dickey team from Randalstown had the top three places in the club and well placed at Ahoghill Centre. 4th 5th 19th section B, 84th 86th 296th Open Skibbereen National, Sticker Donckers at their best.

Norman Bradley with his winner in Rasharkin & Dist from Skibbereen OB Nat yesterday, see text.

Billy Smyth of W & J Smyth holding his 1st Club Ballymena & Dist in the Fermoy Comeback event last weekend.